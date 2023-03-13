Fall Out Boy Announce Listening Event in Melbourne for ‘So Much (For) Stardust’

Fall Out Boy will hold a listening event in Melbourne on Thursday, 16th March ahead of the release of their new album So Much (For) Stardust. Punters will be able to hear the new album – which will hit shelves on Friday, 24th March – in full at Greville Records in Prahan.

“Thought you might want to hear So Much (For) Stardust in its entirety just a little early, ya? Well now you can,” the band wrote on Instagram on Friday, 12th March. Fall Out Boy have planned 75 listening parties around the world at independent record stores – the Melbourne date is their only Australian event.

Fall Out Boy: ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album, and their first since 2018’s Mania. Lead singer Patrick Stump has flagged that the album is a return to the way they used to work on earlier records. It was produced with Neal Avron, who helmed production on their previous albums From Under the Cork Tree, 2007’s Infinity on High, and 2008’s Folie à Deux.

“Our band has been an ongoing art project for 20 years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey,” bassist Pete Wentz said of So Much (For) Stardust. “We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation.”

Founding guitarist Joe Trohman recently announced he was temporarily stepping away from Fall Out Boy to focus on his mental health, but assured fans he would return to the band.

Fall Out Boy So Much (For) Stardust Listening Event

6pm, Thursday, March 16th – Greville Records, Prahran

The event is free, and more details can be found on the Fall Out Boy website.

