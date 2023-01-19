Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman Leaves Band To Focus On Mental Health

Fall Out Boy co-founder and guitarist Joe Trohman has announced his temporary departure from the band to focus on his mental health. According to his posts on the band’s social media, the hiatus is a preventative measure to preserve his love for his craft.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman wrote on social media. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

News of Trohman’s departure arrived just hours after the group released their latest single, ‘Love From The Other Side.’ The track previews their first album in five years, So Much (For) Stardust, due out on 24th March.

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of),” Trohman said. “So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent.”

“In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Currently, the band have not revealed whether they will recruit a replacement for Trohman. The band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday evening as a trio without him.

