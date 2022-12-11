First Nations Music Festival First & Forever To Air On ABC TV This Month

Just weeks after its inaugural edition was held, First Nations music festival First & Forever will be commemorated with a special broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview this month. Presented by Mushroom Group, triple j, and ABC Indigenous, the broadcast of the November event will be available on ABC iview on Thursday, 15th December ahead of its premiere on ABC TV from 8.30pm on Thursday, 22nd December.

The debut edition of First & Forever was announced in early October, with the the single day festival held at Hanging Rock on 27th November with the intent to celebrate Blak excellence and First Nations culture and music. Ultimately, the event was a success, with over 7,300 patrons attending the festival.

Budjerah – ‘Ready For The Sky’

The lineup for the star-studded event was curated by Bad Apples Music founder, rapper and author Briggs, and featured some of the country’s most prominent First Nations talent, including Baker Boy, Alice Skye, Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Christine Anu, and Budjerah, to name a few.

The seeds for First & Forever were sown following an encounter between Briggs and late Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski. “For years I’d had an idea for a First Nations-led contemporary music festival, something cool and boutique that was really about the music and culture,” Briggs said.

“When Gudinski called me about a similar idea he’d had, we found this really collaborative working relationship. We both had a passionate approach to Melbourne, Victorian music, and amplifying Blakfellas’ stories. MG got the ball rolling. After he passed, the ball was in my court. I had to take it home.”

In addition to its broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview, the event will also be broadcast on triple j’s Blakout program from 5pm on Sunday, 18th December, with backstage interviews and live performances from the event to be showcases heavily. The broadcast will also be hosted by triple j’s Blak Out producer and Gomeroi woman Karla Ranby, and triple j’s Weekend Lunch and soul ctrl presenter, and Torres Strait Islander man Tyrone Pynor.

