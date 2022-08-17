Watch Baker Boy and Bernard Fanning Play a Last-Minute Show in ‘Wish You Well’ Video

A couple of months ago, Baker Boy released his first single for the year, ‘Wish You Well’ – reworking Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning‘s 2005 song of the same name and even getting old Bernie to sing on its refrain. Baker was all set to debut ‘Wish You Well’ live – with Fanning alongside him – at his Splendour in the Grass set last month when extreme weather conditions forced the festival’s first day, which he had been booked to perform, to be cancelled.

Baker and his team sprung into action, announcing a last-minute show at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay that night, where he and Fanning performed ‘Wish You Well’ together. The whole day was captured on camera, making for the accompanying music video for ‘Wish You Well’, which arrives today.

Watch Baker Boy’s Video for ‘Wish You Well’

In a statement, Baker explained that they had planned to shoot the Splendour performance for the video, describing the day as a “bit of an emotional rollercoaster”.

He continues: “We were all so hyped for the performance, but I’m stoked that we pivoted to do the show at the Beachy and that the crew were all down to keep making the video and capture that story instead. I don’t know, it kind of feels even more special.”

Fanning echoed Baker’s sentiments: “It’s great that we were able to capture the spirit of the day that we filmed this clip. It was kind of chaotic but full of the energy of everyone pulling in the same direction to get it done. The crowd was wild, and the band were sharp as a tack.”

Macario De Souza, who directed the clip, added that the last-minute change in direction made for a “raw, upbeat and infectious music video that celebrates Australian music from two Aussie icons,” one that “brought all walks of life together for that one magic and unforgettable night.”

Earlier this month, Baker won big at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, taking out both Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his debut record, Gela.

