Flume, Amyl and the Sniffers, Thelma Plum and More to Perform at 2022 ARIA Awards

The artist lineup for the 2022 ARIA Awards has been announced, with the likes of Flume (joined by ‘Say Nothing’ collaborator MAY-A), Amyl and the Sniffers, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy and more among those set to perform at the Hordern Pavilion next week for the ARIAs’ first in-person ceremony since 2019.

Set to take place next Thursday, 24th November, this year’s awards will be broadcast live on Channel 9, 9Now and YouTube from 7.30pm. Hosted by Natalie Imbruglia alongside G Flip and Ruel, others performers on the evening will include Imbruglia, Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peking Duk, Casey Donovan, Dami Im, Tones and I, Vance Joy and KYE.

Watch Budjerah Perform ‘Missing You’ at the 2021 ARIA Awards

Imbruglia, KYE and Peking Duk will perform a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John alongside Tones and I – who is also musical director for the performance – that will include renditions of ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’, ‘Xanadu’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’. In a statement, Tones said it had been an “honour” to direct the tribute.

This year’s ARIAs will also honour Uncle Archie Roach, who passed away in July. Budjerah, Mauboy and Plum will perform ‘One Song’, which is nominated for Best Independent Release in this year’s awards. Donovan and Im, meanwhile, will each perform covers of Judith Durham songs to pay tribute to the late Seekers frontwoman.

“We’re so excited to have this group of incredible Australian artists showcasing their music on the ARIA Awards stage here and around the world,” said ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “We are also honoured to celebrate the legacy of homegrown superstars Uncle Archie Roach, Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John with moving and joyful tributes that will be nothing short of spectacular. One week to go!”

The 2022 ARIA Awards nominees were revealed last month, led by RÜFÜS DU SOL (seven nominations), Flume and Amyl and the Sniffers (six nominations each). Baker Boy, The Kid LAROI and Vance Joy are all up for five awards each, while Julia Jacklin, Gang of Youths, King Stingray and Luude have four nominations apiece. See the full list of nominations here.

This year’s ARIA nominations were criticised last month by Mallrat, who called out a gender imbalance among the shortlist. “Approximately one in five of the nominees are non-male, and in categories like heavy rock there are no non-male artists nominated at all,” she said at the time.

Herd herself responded shortly afterwards, saying that while “overall female representation in nominees is slightly up on last year” (36% as compared to 2021’s 35%), it was still “frustrating” to see an under-representation of non-male artists.

“It’s our mission to create opportunities for Australian music to be heard by all who create it, if we are not getting enough success for female artists or non-binary artists we need to tackle that at source,” Herd said. “The awards and the charts are reflections of the music released in a year and how Australians engage with it, that’s why we are lobbying at a government and industry level for overall systemic change and representation.”

Further Reading

ARIA Responds To Gender Inequality In 2022 Awards Nominees

The Full List Of Winners At The 2021 ARIA Awards Are In

Watch Genesis Owusu Perform A ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ Medley At The 2021 ARIA Awards