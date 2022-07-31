News

Musicians and Public Figures Respond to the Death of Archie Roach

Photo credit: Adrian Cook

Musicians and public figures around the country have honoured legendary Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung) and Bundjalung songwriter Archie Roach, following his death on Saturday (30th July) at the age of 66. Roach’s passing was confirmed in a statement by his sons, Amos and Eban Roach, citing a “long illness” as the cause for his death and saying he passed surrounded by family and loves ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital.

“Archie wanted all of his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way,” Amos and Eban Roach said. “We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life. He was a healer and unifying force. His music brought people together.”

Archie Roach – ‘Took the Children Away’

Among the many to remember Roach’s enormous life and legacy were rapper Briggs – who inducted Roach into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2020 – singer-songwriter Alice Skye and Emily Wurramara, who reflected on the “huge” loss of a figure as singular as Roach. “There can be none other like Uncle Archie Roach.”

Midnight Oil remembered Roach as “a true gentle man” who wrote “songs deep from the heart”, while Jimmy Barnes called him “a beautiful soulful singer” who “touched a lot of people”. Others who honoured Roach included Troy Cassar-Daley, who tweeted: “Rest now Uncle Archie your work is done, your spirit is free and you have woven your beautiful music into all our hearts forever.”

Billy Bragg, John Butler, Amy Shark, Barkaa, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Olympic gold medalist Cathy Freeman are among those who also paid tribute to Roach. See those below.

Roach was born in Mooroopna, Victoria in 1956, though was removed from home and placed in a state orphanage at the age of two as part of what is now known as the Stolen Generation, which he would later write about on his best-known sing, ‘Took the Children Away’.

Roach’s musical career began in the 1980s, collaborating with wife Ruby Hunter as a member of The Altogethers. After capturing the attention of Paul Kelly, Roach entered the studio in early 1990 to record his debut album, Charcoal Lane, which went on to win Best New Talent and Best Indigenous Release at the 1991 ARIA Awards. Roach would release nine more albums over the next three decades – the most recent being 2020’s The Songs of Charcoal Lane, a re-recording of his 1990 debut.

