Foo Fighters to Make a Comeback Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Foo Fighters have hinted at future touring plans in a New Year’s Day post on Twitter. The tweet describes 2022 as the “most difficult and tragic year” the band has ever known following the death of bandmate Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins, who had drummed for Foo Fighters since 1997, died in March 2022 at the age of 50 while on tour with the band in Colombia.

The tweet continues, “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.”

Foo Fighters and Shane Hawkins Perform ‘My Hero’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While they haven’t announced any concrete touring plans, Foo Fighters’ statement suggests new shows are in the pipeline. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”