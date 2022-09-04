Here’s What Happened at Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

The first of two tribute concerts honouring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 3rd September. The event featured a star-studded lineup, including a Them Crooked Vultures reunion, Brian May and Roger Taylor coming together to play a set of Queen hits, a surprise appearance from Paul McCartney and more.

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl opened proceedings, alongside his bandmates, with an emotional tribute to Hawkins, who died in March of this year. “For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, or laugh, or dance, or sing like he could,” Grohl said. “For those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing. So tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person.”

Watch Dave Grohl Open the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

Following that, the Foo Fighters were joined by Liam Gallagher for a performance of Oasis‘ ‘Rock N Roll Star’. Nile Rodgers, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney and drummer Omar Hakim covered David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Modern Love’, joined by Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme for the former and Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes for the latter.

Liam Gallagher & Foo Fighters – ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

Them Crooked Vultures – the trio of Grohl, Homme and Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones – reunited onstage for the first time in 12 years to perform ‘Gunman’ from their sole studio album, as well as Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Long Slow Goodbye’.

They opened their set with a cover of Elton John‘s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, after a pre-recorded message from Sir Elton himself, who said, “I want to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins because he was a great musician. He loved music. He loved playing. He loved the Foo Fighters. Tonight we are honouring his memory. So make a noise because he would love that.”

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson joined Foo Fighters and Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich for renditions of ‘Back in Black’ and ‘Let There Be Rock’, while Mark Ronson and Grohl’s daughter Violet performed Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Valerie’ together. Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson came together to perform ‘2112 Part I: Overture’ and ‘Working Man’ with Dave Grohl, plus ‘YYZ’ with Hakim.

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor played five Queen songs alongside Grohl and co.: ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘I’m in Love With My Car’, ‘Under Pressure’ (with the Darkness‘ Justin Hawkins), ‘Somebody to Love’ (with Sam Ryder) and ‘Love of My Life’.

Foo Fighters, Brian Johnson & Lars Ulrich – ‘Back In Black’

The night concluded with Foo Fighters performing a set of their own songs with a revolving cast of drummers, beginning with an emotional performance of ‘Times Like These’, during which Grohl teared up. The band went on to play ‘All My Life’ with Devo’s Josh Freese, ‘The Pretender’ and ‘Monkey Wrench’ with Blink 182’s Travis Barker and ‘Learn to Fly’ with child prodigy Nandi Bushell.

Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance alongside the Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde, performing The Beatles ‘Oh! Darling’ and ‘Helter Skelter’.

Foo Fighters closed out the evening with a rendition of ‘Aurora’ with Hakim, ‘My Hero’ with Hawkins’ son Oliver Shane Hawkins, and Grohl performing ‘Everlong’ solo. Proceeds from the event, which was broadcast live on TV and YouTube, will be split between Music Support and MusiCares. Later this month, on 27th September, a second tribute concert for Hawkins will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Foo Fighters ft. Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’

Paul McCartney & Chrissie Hynde – ‘Oh Darling’

