Henry Rollins Announces 2023 Australian Spoken Word Tour

Musician, writer and radio host Henry Rollins is returning to Australia in 2023, announcing an 18-date speaking tour. The tour marks his first trip back to the country since 2016 and will see Rollins visit all corners of the continent this June and July.

Dubbed the ‘Good To See You’ tour, Rollins will be recounting experiences from the last seven years. An avid traveller and skilled raconteur, Rollins relates stories from his life as an artist and activist with his characteristically blunt intimacy.

Henry Rollins – ‘Good To See You’ Tour

Rollins first entered the public consciousness as the highly energetic lead singer of Californian hardcore band Black Flag, fronting the band from 1981 until their first breakup in 1986. Since then, Rollins has added a few strings to his bow: hosting a radio show on LA tastemaker station KCRW, authoring more than 30 books, writing a column for Rolling Stone Australia, acting in film and TV and fronting the Rollins Band from 1987 to 2006.

The artist is currently on a global speaking tour, visiting Europe and the UK before his trip to the Antipodes later this year.

Henry Rollins ‘Good To See You’ Tour 2023

Monday, 5th June — Perth Concert Hall, Perth

Tuesday, 6th June — Margaret River HEART, Margaret River

Thursday, 8th June — Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 9th June — Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

Saturday, 10th June — Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Tuesday, 13th June — Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Thursday, 15th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 16th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, 17th June — The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast

Tuesday, 20th June — Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra

Wednesday, 21st June — Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Thursday, 22nd June — Civic Hall, Ballarat

Saturday, 24th June — Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Tuesday, 27th June — Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Wednesday, 28th June — State Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 30th June — Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle

Sunday, 2nd July — Princess Theatre, Launceston

Monday, 3rd July — Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Tickets on Sale 11am Wednesday, 15th February here

Frontier Members presale begins at 11am Monday, 13th February via the Frontier website.

