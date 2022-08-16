Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Jackson Browne will return to Australia in 2023, the legendary performer announcing a national run of shows for April.

The Australian tour will mark the first time Browne has performed in the country since 2018, and will see the artist bring his 2021 Grammy nominated album Downhill From Everywhere to stages for a long overdue production. Joining Browne on tour in Melbourne and Sydney is award winning Australian performer Liz Stringer, who has been enjoying a great 2022 of her own both as a solo artist with her album First Time Really Feeling, and as a touring backing vocalist for Midnight Oil.

Jackson Browne – ‘My Cleveland Heart’

Browne’s Downhill From Everywhere record is the 15th studio album from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and was released to acclaim. He has sold over 18 million recored in the U.S. alone and with a multi-Platinum selling career elevating Browne to iconic status, his return to Australia is one that stands to be incredibly special.

Tickets for Jackson Browne’s 2023 tour are on sale to the general public from 12pm local time on Thursday 25th August. A Frontier Members pre-sale commences from Monday 22nd August here, with all details listed below.

Jackson Browne Australian Tour 2023