Joji Announces New Album ‘SMITHEREENS’, Shares New Track

Joji has announced the release of his upcoming third album. Dubbed SMITHEREENS, the new record is scheduled to arrive on 4th November and follows on from 2020’s Nectar.

In June, Joji had given fans a teaser of new music by way of the piano ballad ‘Glimpse Of Us’, which subsequently became his first chart-topping single in Australia. Now, he’s shared new single ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’, a glitchy track which combines elements of R&B and downtempo trip-hop throughout.

Joji – ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’

Featuring co-production from Isaac Sleator, ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’ also comes accompanied by a psychedelic visual directed by longtime collaborators BRTHR (pinkpantheress, Lana Del Rey, The Weekend). The clip sees Joji listening to a cassette tape by the beach, before a disco ball appears before him in the sky, ultimately melting at his touch.

Currently, little is known about SMITHEREENS save for the two already-released singles. The record is reportedly divided into two discs, though it’s unclear currently if it will arrive as a double album, or if it is simply presented in two separate parts for stylistic and/or thematic purposes.

SMITHEREENS is set for release on 4th November.

