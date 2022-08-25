Beyond the Valley Announces 2022 Lineup with Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry and More

Beyond the Valley organisers have revealed the lineup for the New Year’s Eve festival’s 2022/23 edition, which will take place at its new home – Barunah Plains in Hesse, Victoria – from Wednesday, 28th December to Sunday, 1st January. In an Australian exclusive, one of the lineup’s biggest names is pop superstar Nelly Furtado, making an exceedingly rare live appearance after she joined Drake onstage last month. Prior to that, Furtado had not performed live since 2017.

Other drawcards include – as previously teased – Canadian producer Kaytranada and Irish electronic duo Bicep, along with other internationals like Denzel Curry, Diplo, Honey Dijon, BENEE, Patrick Topping, Yeat, Aitch and Yung Lean. Closer to home, the bill features the likes of Dom Dolla, Flight Facilities, Tkay Maidza, Vera Blue, Confidence Man, Lime Cordiale and San Cisco.

Nelly Furtado – ‘Say It Right’

As reported earlier this year, BTV’s 2022 edition sees it revert back to a four-day camping format, and moves from its previous location of Lardner Park in Gippsland to Barunah Plains. Organisers describe the new location as a “picturesque oasis” 90 minutes west of Melbourne that boasts a 100,000 square metre natural amphitheatre.

Beyond the Valley 2022 will serve as something of a comeback for the festival, which last ran in its regular format in 2019. In 2020, the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Last year, it pivoted to a two-day inner city event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl to accommodate COVID restrictions. “The prospect of facing a last minute cancellation is too crushing, potentially causing a blow we would not be able to come back from and shattering all of your New Year’s plans,” organisers explained at the time.

Tickets for Beyond the Valley 2022 will go on sale next Thursday, 1st September at 12pm AEST. There’s a pre-sale that will kick off Wednesday, 31st August at 6pm that you can register for here.

Beyond The Valley 2022

Wednesday, 28th December, 2022–Sunday, 1st January, 2023 – Barunah Plains, VIC

BENEE

Bicep (Live)

Charlotte De Witte

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dom Dolla

Flight Facilities

Honey Dijon

Kaytranada

Lime Cordiale

Nelly Furtado

Patrick Topping

Yeat

Aitch

Budjerah

Cloonee

Confidence Man

DJ Boring

Folamour

HAAi

Heidi

Jay1

Jnr Choi

Job Jobse

Or:la

Palms Trax

Partiboi69

Remi Wolf

Sally C

San Cisco

SG Lewis

Shygirl

Tkay Maidza

Vera Blue

X Club

Yung Lean

Aroha

Benson

Caitlin Medcalf

Cassettes For Kids

Denim

Foura

Hatchie

Jesswar

JK-47

Jordan Brando

Joy

Juice Romance

Kee’ahn

Laura King

Memphis LK

Merci, Mercy

Mia Rodriguez

Ninajirachi

Rest For The Wicked

Sam Alfred

Sofia Kourtesis

STÜM

SWIM

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

The Illustrious Blacks

Willo

Yarra

