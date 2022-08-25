Beyond the Valley Announces 2022 Lineup with Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry and More

Beyond the Valley organisers have revealed the lineup for the New Year’s Eve festival’s 2022/23 edition, which will take place at its new home – Barunah Plains in Hesse, Victoria – from Wednesday, 28th December to Sunday, 1st January. In an Australian exclusive, one of the lineup’s biggest names is pop superstar Nelly Furtado, making an exceedingly rare live appearance after she joined Drake onstage last month. Prior to that, Furtado had not performed live since 2017.
Other drawcards include – as previously teased – Canadian producer Kaytranada and Irish electronic duo Bicep, along with other internationals like Denzel Curry, Diplo, Honey Dijon, BENEE, Patrick Topping, Yeat, Aitch and Yung Lean. Closer to home, the bill features the likes of Dom Dolla, Flight Facilities, Tkay Maidza, Vera Blue, Confidence Man, Lime Cordiale and San Cisco.
Nelly Furtado – ‘Say It Right’
As reported earlier this year, BTV’s 2022 edition sees it revert back to a four-day camping format, and moves from its previous location of Lardner Park in Gippsland to Barunah Plains. Organisers describe the new location as a “picturesque oasis” 90 minutes west of Melbourne that boasts a 100,000 square metre natural amphitheatre.
Beyond the Valley 2022 will serve as something of a comeback for the festival, which last ran in its regular format in 2019. In 2020, the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Last year, it pivoted to a two-day inner city event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl to accommodate COVID restrictions. “The prospect of facing a last minute cancellation is too crushing, potentially causing a blow we would not be able to come back from and shattering all of your New Year’s plans,” organisers explained at the time.
Tickets for Beyond the Valley 2022 will go on sale next Thursday, 1st September at 12pm AEST. There’s a pre-sale that will kick off Wednesday, 31st August at 6pm that you can register for here.
Beyond The Valley 2022
Wednesday, 28th December, 2022–Sunday, 1st January, 2023 – Barunah Plains, VIC
BENEE
Bicep (Live)
Charlotte De Witte
Denzel Curry
Diplo
Dom Dolla
Flight Facilities
Honey Dijon
Kaytranada
Lime Cordiale
Nelly Furtado
Patrick Topping
Yeat
Aitch
Budjerah
Cloonee
Confidence Man
DJ Boring
Folamour
HAAi
Heidi
Jay1
Jnr Choi
Job Jobse
Or:la
Palms Trax
Partiboi69
Remi Wolf
Sally C
San Cisco
SG Lewis
Shygirl
Tkay Maidza
Vera Blue
X Club
Yung Lean
Aroha
Benson
Caitlin Medcalf
Cassettes For Kids
Denim
Foura
Hatchie
Jesswar
JK-47
Jordan Brando
Joy
Juice Romance
Kee’ahn
Laura King
Memphis LK
Merci, Mercy
Mia Rodriguez
Ninajirachi
Rest For The Wicked
Sam Alfred
Sofia Kourtesis
STÜM
SWIM
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
The Illustrious Blacks
Willo
Yarra
