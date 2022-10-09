Kanye West Has Instagram Account Restricted Following Policy Violations

Kanye West has reportedly had his Instagram account restricted following policy violations. As Rolling Stone reports, a spokesperson from Meta confirmed the restriction, which came following a since-deleted post that was reportedly deemed anti-Semitic by some users.

Though the post is no longer on West’s account, a handful of publications have reported that the image in question was a screenshot of a conversation between West and fellow rapper P. Diddy, with the latter criticising West’s decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt recently.

Kanye West has returned to Twitter to criticise Mark Zuckerberg after being restricted on Instagram:

Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

“I’m trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop,” Diddy was reported as saying. West was said to have responded by telling Diddy, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Rolling Stone also reported that the American Jewish Committee issued a statement condemning West’s behaviour.

“Kanye West has had a streak of rants this week that is remarkable even by his standards”,” the statement read. “Ye needs to see that words matter, especially a vicious antisemitic comment that recently surfaced on social media.”

Despite Meta’s confirmation of the restrictions, it is unclear exactly how West’s account has been affected. In response to these restrictions, West returned to Twitter for the first time in two years to share an image of himself with Mark Zuckerberg and the caption, “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram.”

Further Reading

Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance To Honour P. Diddy At BET Awards

Love Letter to a Record: Bipolar Sunshine on Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Melbourne Kanye West-Themed Restaurant Hit With Cease And Desist