Kanye West Sports ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Fashion Show

Kanye West has again flirted with controversy, being photographed wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at his recent Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show in Paris on Monday, 3rd October. West was seen wearing the shirt before models took to the runway, most notably during a speech which saw him proclaim, “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader.”

Images of the live-streamed event show also West wearing the shirt alongside US conservative commentator Candace Owens, who was dressed in an inverted version of the shirt. According to reports of the event, a number of models at West’s fashion show were also wearing the divisive garment, which reportedly featured an image of John Paul II on the front, and the controversial slogan on the rear.

Kanye West has received backlash for wearing shirts with the phrase ‘White Lives Matter’:

Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts‼️ pic.twitter.com/jCriRW2wbp — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

In recent years, the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ has been used in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, with the US Anti-Defamation League labelling it a “white supremacist phrase”.

West has previously received backlash for his comments regarding race and African Americans. In addition to his highly-publicised support of Donald Trump, West appeared at the TMZ offices in 2018 where he commented that slavery “sounds like a choice”, while in 2020 he was criticised for his comments regarding US abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman.

