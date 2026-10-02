Karnivool Announce Huge 2026 Regional Australian Tour

Karnivool are taking their In Verses tour regional, announcing a huge run of Australian shows across November and December 2026.

Fresh from wrapping the biggest capital-city headline shows of their career, the Aussie prog heavyweights will hit 11 regional stops across NSW, the ACT, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania before calling time on their Australian touring schedule for the year.



Karnivool – ‘Reanimation’

The run kicks off at Newcastle’s King Street Bandroom on Wednesday, 25th November, followed by shows on the Central Coast, Canberra, Wollongong, Coffs Harbour and Brunswick Heads.

From there, Karnivool will head north for dates on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast before finishing up with shows in Frankston, Ballarat and Hobart.

The tour comes in support of Karnivool’s long-awaited fourth studio album In Verses, which arrived in February following a whopping 13-year wait for new music from the band.

The record shot straight to #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart upon release, becoming the first Australian album to top the chart in 2026, and has since scored an ARIA nomination.

Karnivool have spent much of the year taking In Verses on the road across Europe and Australia, with the forthcoming regional run marking their final local shows of 2026.

Tickets are on sale now and you can catch all the details below.

Karnivool ‘In Verses’ 2026 Regional Australian Tour

Wednesday, 25th November – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

– King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW Thursday, 26th November – Entrance Leagues, Central Coast NSW

– Entrance Leagues, Central Coast NSW Friday, 27th November – UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

– UC Refectory, Canberra ACT Saturday, 28th November – WAVES, Wollongong NSW

– WAVES, Wollongong NSW Thursday, 3rd December – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

– Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW Friday, 4th December – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW

– Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW Saturday, 5th December – Distillery Road Market, Gold Coast QLD

– Distillery Road Market, Gold Coast QLD Sunday, 6th December – Blackflag Brewing, Sunshine Coast QLD

– Blackflag Brewing, Sunshine Coast QLD Thursday, 10th December – Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC

– Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC Friday, 11th December – Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

– Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC Saturday, 12th December – Odeon, Hobart TA

Tickets on sale now via karnivool.com

Further Reading

Karnivool Officially Announce First New Album In 12 Years, ‘In Verses’

Karnivool Share Long-Awaited New Single ‘Drone’ Ahead Of National Tour

Love Letter To A Record: Verticoli On Karnivool’s ‘Sound Awake’