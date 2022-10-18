The Sydney Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2023, with a number of high-profile names leading the charge. Curated by Artistic Director Olivia Ansell, the event features a total of 748 performances across 54 venues, and boasts its largest lineup of international artists since 2019.

Running 25 days from 5th to 29th January, 2023, the upcoming edition of the festival aims to bring audiences into the city itself and allowing them to rediscover “familiar locations in different and unusual ways ” while helping to “revive the long-forgotten haunts of old-world Sydney”.

The Sydney Festival has announced its 2023 lineup:

Next year’s festivities feature a strong lineup across the fields of theatre and performance, dance, and family-oriented activities. Similarly, its musical focus shines a light on both local and international names.

Notably, the festival features the two-part concert Call to the Morning, Call to the Night. While the former half takes place in the early hours to highlight the city’s ambient sounds and stillness with US composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, the latter features UK producer Bonobo taking over the Masonic Centre’s Banquet Hall for a dynamic DJ set.

Elsewhere, the lineup features Katie Noonan paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s Blue backed by a five-piece band, and Prinnie Stevens honouring to the great women of song with Women In Cabaret. Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky will also play a number of country gospel classics in Old Rugged Cross, while Ursula Yovich will highlight the universal language of song in An Evening With Ursula Yovich.

The full music lineup for the 2023 Sydney Festival also features appearances from Paul Capsis, Francis Greep, Lisa Moore, Hamed Sadeghi, Benjamin Northey, and more. The worlds of music and art also combine with the Brett Whiteley Studio Sessions, which sees separate performances from Tim Freedman, Chris Abrahams and Martha Marlow, and Alma Zygier creating musical responses to the works of the late Brett Whiteley.

The Sydney Festival will return in early January, with its full lineup available via its website. Last month, the festival announced it would no longer be accepting funding from foreign governments following widespread backlash earlier this year.

Sydney Festival 2023

Thursday, 5th January – Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Various Locations, Sydney, NSW

