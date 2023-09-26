Set Times Announced for Wanderer Festival 2023

Pambula Beach festival Wanderer has released the full set times for its 2023 edition, which will take place from Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October. Acts like Art Vs Science, The Jungle Giants, Sampa the Great, Spiderbait, and Haiku Hands have been scheduled in the later slots across the three days, with the main music action taking place across two stages.
Elsewhere on the lineup, you’ll find internationals like visionary vocalist Lonnie Holley, Afrofuturist crew Mourning [A] BLKstar and Scottish indie outfit Django Django, alongside a heap of locals including Ocean Alley, Thelma Plum, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Batts, Little Quirks, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Wilsn and more.
Sampa The Great: ‘Lane’ feat. Denzel Curry
Organisers have also announced that a limited number of single-day tickets for Saturday are now on sale. You can get your hands on them here – a single-day pass will set you back about $130.
Pambula Beach is situated roughly halfway between Sydney and Melbourne. Aside from the music, there’ll be sets from comedians like Tom Ballard and Claire Hooper, and a stack of arts and culture activities to get stuck into as well.
Wanderer Festival Set Times 2023
Friday, 29th September (Click image to expand)
Saturday, 30th September (Click image to expand)
Sunday, 1st October (Click image to expand)
Wanderer Festival 2023
- Sampa the Great
- Lonnie Holley
- Ben Lee
- Northeast Party House
- Mourning [A] BLKstar
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
- Batts
- Little Quirks
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- Wilsn
- Tijuana Cartel
- DJ Dadbod
- Empress
- This Way North
- Hold//Fire
- Ocean Alley
- Django Django
- The Jungle Giants
- Thelma Plum
- Spiderbait
- Kevin Morby
- Son Little
- Alice Skye
- Annie Hamilton
- Art vs Science
- Babe Rainbow
- Bega Sound Collective
- Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball (Gomez)
- C.W. Stoneking
- DICE
- Djinama Yilaga
- Flavuh
- Freya Josephine Hollick
- Goldie
- Haiku Hands
- Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide
- Jacoténe
- Kim Churchill
- Lisa Mitchell
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra
- Montaigne
- Prodikal-1
- Robyn Martin
- Rum Jungle
- Steph Strings
- Stonewave Taiko
- The Big Lost Band
- The Thin White Ukes
- Urthboy
- Whiskey Dram
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October – Pambula Beach NSW
Tickets on sale now.
