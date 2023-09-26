Set Times Announced for Wanderer Festival 2023

Pambula Beach festival Wanderer has released the full set times for its 2023 edition, which will take place from Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October. Acts like Art Vs Science, The Jungle Giants, Sampa the Great, Spiderbait, and Haiku Hands have been scheduled in the later slots across the three days, with the main music action taking place across two stages.

Elsewhere on the lineup, you’ll find internationals like visionary vocalist Lonnie Holley, Afrofuturist crew Mourning [A] BLKstar and Scottish indie outfit Django Django, alongside a heap of locals including Ocean Alley, Thelma Plum, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Batts, Little Quirks, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Wilsn and more.

Sampa The Great: ‘Lane’ feat. Denzel Curry

Organisers have also announced that a limited number of single-day tickets for Saturday are now on sale. You can get your hands on them here – a single-day pass will set you back about $130.

Pambula Beach is situated roughly halfway between Sydney and Melbourne. Aside from the music, there’ll be sets from comedians like Tom Ballard and Claire Hooper, and a stack of arts and culture activities to get stuck into as well.

Wanderer Festival Set Times 2023

Friday, 29th September (Click image to expand)

Saturday, 30th September (Click image to expand)

Sunday, 1st October (Click image to expand)

Wanderer Festival 2023

Sampa the Great

Lonnie Holley

Ben Lee

Northeast Party House

Mourning [A] BLKstar

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

Batts

Little Quirks

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Wilsn

Tijuana Cartel

DJ Dadbod

Empress

This Way North

Hold//Fire

Ocean Alley

Django Django

The Jungle Giants

Thelma Plum

Spiderbait

Kevin Morby

Son Little

Alice Skye

Annie Hamilton

Art vs Science

Babe Rainbow

Bega Sound Collective

Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball (Gomez)

C.W. Stoneking

DICE

Djinama Yilaga

Flavuh

Freya Josephine Hollick

Goldie

Haiku Hands

Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide

Jacoténe

Kim Churchill

Lisa Mitchell

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Montaigne

Prodikal-1

Robyn Martin

Rum Jungle

Steph Strings

Stonewave Taiko

The Big Lost Band

The Thin White Ukes

Urthboy

Whiskey Dram

Dates & Venue

Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October – Pambula Beach NSW

Tickets on sale now.

