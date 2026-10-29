KATSEYE Announce 2027 Australian Arena Shows On ‘WILDWORLD’ Tour

Global pop sensations KATSEYE are bringing their WILDWORLD TOUR Down Under, announcing two massive Australian arena shows for February 2027.

The six-piece girl group will hit Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, 24th February, before heading north to Sydney’s Afterpay Arena on Sunday, 28th February, as part of a newly announced run of dates across Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

KATSEYE (캣츠아이) – ‘Unloveu’

The tour extension follows sold-out runs across Europe, the UK and North America, with the original WILDWORLD TOUR reportedly selling out in less than 48 hours when tickets first went on sale earlier this year.

The new leg will kick off in Yokohama, Japan, on 27th January, before travelling through Manila, Hong Kong, Seoul, Cebu, Singapore, Bangkok and Taipei.

Following their Australian dates, KATSEYE will wrap up the tour at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, 5th March.

The announcement comes amid a massive year for the HYBE x Geffen Records group, whose latest EP WILD debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

According to the band’s announcement, the release marked the biggest US debut by a girl group in 18 years and the biggest girl-group debut of the decade on the chart.

Featuring Billboard Hot 100 hits PINKY UP and Animal, the EP sees KATSEYE embracing a Y2K-inspired pop sound while exploring themes of freedom, desire, heartbreak and personal growth.

The group have also been busy making their mark on American television, performing on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s TODAY.

Most recently, they appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on 18th October and released their new single Unloveu, a previously physical-exclusive bonus track from WILD.

Co-written by KATSEYE member Lara Raj alongside Ross Golan and Amy Allen, the song offers a more intimate contrast to the EP’s high-energy pop anthems.

Fans can also get a behind-the-scenes look at the group’s latest chapter in the documentary KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, which is now streaming internationally on Disney+ following a limited theatrical release.

With their WILDWORLD TOUR continuing to attract enormous demand around the globe, Australian EYEKONS will soon have their chance to experience the group’s live show in arena-sized glory.

General tickets go on sale at 2pm local time on Friday, 6th November, with several presale opportunities available beforehand.

The Weverse EYEKONS Membership presale kicks off at 11am local time on Wednesday, 4th November, with eligible members required to register for access by 9.59pm AEDT on Sunday, 1st November.

A Mastercard presale begins at 2pm local time that same Wednesday, while the free KATSEYE.WORLD presale starts at 3pm local time on Thursday, 5th November.

VIP experiences will also be available through the KATSEYE Weverse Shop from the general onsale.

Check out the Aussie tour dates and ticket details below.

Wednesday, 24th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

– Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC Sunday, 28th February – Afterpay Arena, Sydney NSW

Ticket Info

Weverse EYEKONS Membership presale: Wednesday, 4th November, 11am local time – Thursday, 5th November, 2pm local time

Paid membership required. Presale registration closes Sunday, 1st November at 9.59pm AEDT.

Mastercard presale: Wednesday, 4th November, 2pm local time – Thursday, 5th November, 2pm local time

KATSEYE.WORLD presale: Thursday, 5th November, 3pm local time – Friday, 6th November, 1pm local time

Free registration required by Sunday, 1st November at 9.59pm AEDT.

General tickets: Friday, 6th November, 2pm local time

Tickets and further information via KATSEYE’s official website

Further Reading

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