Kendrick Lamar Officially Releases Short Film For ‘We Cry Together’

Kendrick Lamar has officially released the short film accompaniment for his track ‘We Cry Together’. The track appeared on Kendrick’s most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which arrived in July.

Despite the recent release of the studio version, the video – directed by Lamar, Dave Free, and Jake Schreier – had in fact been created over two years earlier. Shot in March of 2020 in one take, and using live vocals from Kendrick and Taylour Paige, the short film sees the pair in the midst of a heated argument, which culminates in their physical reconciliation.

Kendrick Lamar – We Cry Together

Just last month, it was reported that Kendrick’s film – along with Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: A Short Film – had qualified for consideration at the 2023 Academy Awards. Both of the films had qualified for the Best Live Action Short Film category, though there is no guarantee they will receive a nomination.

Despite its wider release today, the We Cry Together visual had been screened previously, premiering at Los Angeles’ Laemmle Royal Theater in June before a select audience of friends, family, and fans. The eligibility guidelines for the 2023 Oscars runs from 1st October, 2021 until 30th September, 2022, meaning that Kendrick’s film likely would have been eligible due to its September release even without the one-off premiere.

According to Deadline, the nominations for all categories will be announced on 24th January 2023, ahead of the official ceremony on 12th March. If nominated, it will be the rapper’s second nomination, having previously received a nomination for Best Original Song in 2019 for Black Panther’s ‘All The Stars’.

