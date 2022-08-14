Taylor Swift And Kendrick Lamar Have Qualified For Oscar Consideration

Musical superstars Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar have reportedly qualified for consideration at the 2023 Academy Awards. As The Hollywood Reporter reports, short films from both artists have qualified for the Best Live Action Short Film category, though there is no guarantee they will receive a nomination.

The focus of Swift’s eligibility is All Too Well: A Short Film, the 15-minute short film based on her song, ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’. The film, which was written, directed, and produced by Swift, stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in its lead roles, and premiered on 12th November in New York City.

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: A Short Film

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the November release date is within the eligibility period for the 2023 Oscars, which runs 1st October, 2021 until 30th September, 2022. However, it would be ineligible for the famed Best Picture category, which requires a release date with the previous calendar year.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is eligible for the visual to ‘We Cry Together’, from his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The six-minute visual features Taylour Paige, who also performs vocals on the track.

As Rolling Stone points out, We Cry Together has only been screened once so far, premiering at Los Angeles’ Laemmle Royal Theater in June before a select audience of friends, family, and fans. Currently, there is no word as to when We Cry Together will receive a wider release, if at all.

According to Deadline, the nominations for all categories will be announced on 24th January, 2023, ahead of the official ceremony on 12th March. If nominated, this would be the first time that Swift has been up for an Academy Award, and the second for Lamar, who was previously nominated in the Best Original Song category in 2019 for Black Panther’s ‘All The Stars’.

Further Reading

Summer Of Soul Producers Felt ‘Robbed’ At The Oscars

Kendrick Lamar Responds To Viral Video Of Security Guard In Tears At His Show

Black Midi Cover Taylor Swift, King Crimson & Captain Beefheart On New EP