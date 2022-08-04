Last Dinosaurs Unveil New Single, ‘Auto-Sabotage’

Last Dinosaurs have shared their newest single, unveiling the retro-sounding ‘Auto-Sabotage’ overnight. The track is the latest taste of their forthcoming album, From Mexico With Love, and follows on from a run of singles, including ‘Collect Call’, ‘The Hating’, ‘CDMX’, and ‘Look Back’.

In true Last Dinosaurs fashion, ‘Auto-Sabotage’ utilised intricate guitarwork stop a bed of immersive instrumentation to help bolster the group’s underlying message. In this case, the message consists of vocalist and guitarist Lachlan Caskey exploring the vices that lead us down the spiral of self-sabotaging behaviour.

Last Dinosaurs – ‘Auto-Sabotage’

“Self-sabotage. Everybody does it, everybody is puzzled by it,” Caskey explains in a statement. “I wrote this song at a time when living through the pandemic in Mexico, the sheer surplus of time that I had firstly got me facing my demons and disciplining myself.

“But it’s as if the other things in life which generate difficulty or tension that require some sort of self-sabotage to deal with them. To dabble in the dark side of things even if they are mundane (alcohol, lust, addictive video games, gossip) is somewhat necessary to existence. We can’t be hyper controlled and all entirely pure, at least in most cases. But it is the fact that this self-sabotage is so prevalent in everybody, that it seems disproportionately high.

“Whether it was me, my own mind, my best friend in Mexico or anybody really, the sense of self-destruction at the time was infinitely infuriating,” he concludes. “I don’t wish to make a song which simply makes it okay to destroy yourself and your goals, but rather to point it out a problem, to expose it as a sly and clandestine condition of the mind.”

From Mexico With Love is set for release on 4th November.

Last Dinosaurs – From Mexico With Love

Hanson Ghost Look Back CDMX Put Up With The Weather! Auto-Sabotage Note To Self Can’t Afford Psychoanalysis The Hating Collect Call When I See Pigs Fly

