The Veronicas, Baker Boy, And More To Play The Melbourne Royal Show

A lengthy lineup of musicians and bands will perform at the 2022 edition of the Melbourne Royal Show. The 11 artists will perform as part of The Show’s newly-created live music program, The Show After Dark. Running from Saturday, 22nd September until Sunday, 2nd October, the live music program has been curated by Live Nation with the intention of supporting local music and bringing more people into the Melbourne Royal Show.

“With so much incredible entertainment for such great value, The Show After Dark is the perfect event to head to after work with friends to catch up and get together,” said Melbourne Royal Chief Executive Officer, Brad Jenkins.

The Veronicas – ‘The Life Of The Party’

The list of names set to appear as part of The Show After Dark includes Baker Boy, The Veronicas, Touch Sensitive, and Sneaky Sound System, along with other beloved names such as British India, Vika & Linda, Motor Ace, Bag Raiders, and Gretta Ray. All of the artists are set to play “a set of their greatest hits.”

“Here at Live Nation we are all about celebrating home-grown talent and are excited to work with Melbourne Royal to bring the best of Australia’s live scene to the Show for the first time,” explained Damian Costin, Live Nation General Manager – Special Events.

Tickets for each night of The Show After Dark will be sold for $25 each, with an on-sale date still to be announced.

Melbourne Royal Show – The Show After Dark

The Veronicas

Sneaky Sound System

Baker Boy

Bag Raiders

British India

Havana Brown

Vika & Linda

Touch Sensitive

Gretta Ray

Motor Ace

Owl Eyes

