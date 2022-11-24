Lawson Hull Previews ‘Mountain Days’ EP With New Single, ‘Leaving’

Newcastle singer songwriter Lawson Hull has shared new single ‘Leaving’ as a preview of his forthcoming EP, Mountain Days. Following on from the likes of last month’s ‘Wanna Be With You’ and July’s Hein Cooper collaboration ‘Maze’, ‘Leaving’ is an acoustic-based cut that sees Hull clearing the air following the breakdown of a long term relationship.

“It calls back to a past life that inevitably needed some resolving,” Hull explains. “Breakups can unfold in the weirdest of ways and you don’t necessarily process the breakdown of the relationship in a linear way. It’s sporadic and a bit of a puzzle that makes sense over time.

Lawson Hull – ‘Leaving’

“This song refers to some cheating that was going on, which insanely sucks but over time you allow yourself to get a little sarcastic and light-hearted,” he adds. “It’s funny because the person cheats on you, breaks up with you, but still cries to you as if it’s hard for them (which, looking back, I’m sure it actually was). That’s why the chorus goes, ‘find yourself a reason to be crying when I’m leaving’.”

‘Leaving’ will feature on his forthcoming EP, Mountain Days, which is scheduled to arrive on 10th February 2023, and will be preceded by another single in the new year.

