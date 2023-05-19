triple j’s Like A Version – The Complete List

triple j launched its Like A Version segment in 2004. Hundreds of covers have been recorded since that time, with artists from all over the world visiting the triple j studios to bash out a version of one of their favourite songs.

In the early days, the performances were stripped back and intimate, but in recent years triple j has invited artists into a much larger studio, allowing for increasingly elaborate productions. Below is a complete list of every triple j Like A Version. You can watch them all on triple j’s YouTube page.

The Vines – ‘Clint Eastwood’ (Gorillaz cover)

2004

Donavon Frankenreiter – ‘Stay Young’ (Gallagher and Lyle cover)

Clare Bowditch – ‘Hallelujah’ (Leonard Cohen cover)

Betchadupa – ‘Sweet Dreams’ (Split Enz cover)

Bluebottle Kiss – ‘Grapefruit Moon’ (Tom Waits cover)

Bertie Blackman – ‘Tyrone’ (Erykah Badu cover)

Shihad – ‘Ace of Spades’ (Motörhead cover)

The Pictures – ‘Milkshake’ (Kelis cover)

The Living End – ‘Walls’ (Icehouse cover)

The Cat Empire – ‘Hotel California’ (The Eagles cover)

The Beautiful Girls – ‘I’ve Just Destroyed the World’ (Willie Nelson cover)

The Camels – ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ (Frankie Valli cover)

Serena Ryder – ‘Illegal Smile’ (John Prine cover)

Starky – ‘Show a Sign of Life’ (The High Strung cover)

Missy Higgins – ‘Moses’ (Patty Griffin cover)

Pete Murray – ‘Sugar Mountain’ (Neil Young cover)

Salmonella Dub – ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

Love Outside Andromeda – ‘Andy Warhol’ (David Bowie cover)

Little Birdy – ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

Jebediah – ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ (B. J. Thomas cover)

John Butler Trio – ‘Message in a Bottle’ (The Police cover)

Grinspoon – ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ (The Verve cover)

Goodshirt – ‘Gouge Away’ (Pixies cover)

Gorgeous – ‘Little Suicides’ (The Golden Palominos cover)

Darren Hanlon – ‘Don’t Stop’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

End Of Fashion – ‘Quicksand’ (David Bowie cover)

Dan Kelly & The Alpha Males – ‘Sitting By the Riverside/Summer Wine’ (The Kinks/Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazelwood cover)

Damien Rice – ‘When Doves Cry’ (Prince and the Revolution cover)

Ash – ‘Teenage Kicks’ (The Undertones cover)

Big Heavy Stuff – ‘Hyperballad’ (Björk cover)

2005

The Red Sun Band – ‘My Drug Buddy’ (The Lemonheads cover)

Chicks On Speed – ‘Mind Your Own Business’ (Delta 5 cover)

Gyroscope – ‘Monument’ (Jebediah cover)

Willy Mason – ‘The Way I Am’ (Merle Haggard cover)

Xavier Rudd – ‘Let It Be’ (The Beatles cover)

The Tea Party – ‘The Maker’ (Daniel Lanois cover)

The Vasco Era – ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ (Neil Young cover)

Violent Femmes – ‘(I’m) Stranded’ (The Saints cover)

Tim Rogers & The Temperance Union – ‘Victoria’ (The Kinks cover)

The Herd – ‘I Was Only 19’ (Redgum cover)

The Drones – ‘Words From A Woman To Her Man’ (Beasts of Bourbon cover)

The Panda Band – ‘My Mistake/Golden Brown’ (Split Enz/The Stranglers cover)

The Mountain Goats – ‘Wildworld’ (The Birthday Party cover)

The Shins – ‘Strange Powers’ (The Magnetic Fields cover)

The Devoted Few – ‘Lost Highway’ (Hank Williams cover)

Spoon – ‘Upwards at 45 Degrees’ (Julian Cope cover)

Tegan and Sara – ‘Dancing In The Dark’ (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Sophie Koh – ‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)

Speedstar – ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ (The Smiths cover)

Regurgitator – ‘Whole Lotta Love’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

Sarah Blasko – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John cover)

Sonic Animation – ‘Why Can’t I Be You?’ (The Cure cover)

Sons and Daughters – ‘Come In Out Of The Rain’ (Parliament cover)

Pegz – ‘Zebra’ (cover John Butler Trio)

New Buffalo – ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (The Animals cover)

Peabody – ‘Borderline’ (Madonna cover)

Lederhosen Lucil – ‘T.N.T.’ (AC/DC cover)

Laura Veirs – ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ (Hank Williams cover)

Micah P. Hinson- ‘Suzanne’ (Leonard Cohen cover)

Lior – ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ (Neil Young cover)

Live@subs – ‘Rolled Up’ (Long Beach Dub Allstars cover)

Mia Dyson – ‘Can’t Let Go’ (Lucinda Williams cover)

Kate Miller-Heidke – ‘Little Water Song’ (Nick Cave cover)

José González – ‘Teardrop’ (Massive Attack cover)

Karma County – ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (AC/DC cover)

Josh Pyke – ‘House At Pooh Corner’ (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cover)

Holidays On Ice – ‘The Holiday Song’ (Pixies cover)

Holly Throsby – ‘Mistress’ (Red House Painters cover)

Jen Cloher – ‘State Trooper’ (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Evermore – ‘Relapse’ (Little Birdy cover)

G. Love – ‘Paid in Full’ (Eric B. & Rakim cover)

Epicure – ‘Bluestoned’ (The Dead Salesmen cover)

Eels – ‘I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man’ (Prince cover)

Crooked Fingers – ‘Long Black Veil’ (Lefty Frizzell cover)

Butterfingers – ‘Like A Virgin’ (Madonna cover)

Art of Fighting – ‘All Night Long (All Night)’ (Lionel Richie cover)

67 Special – ‘Scar’ (Missy Higgins cover)

2006

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Tubthumping’ (Chumbawamba cover)

Augie March – ‘Still I Dream of It’ (Brian Wilson cover)

Beth Orton – ‘O-o-h Child’ (The Five Stairsteps cover)

Dirty Three – ‘Maggie May’ (Rod Stewart cover)

Fdel – ‘For What It’s Worth’ (Buffalo Springfield cover)

Jamie Lidell – ‘What a Fool Believes’ (The Doobie Brothers cover)

Jens Lekman – ‘Vem Kan Segla Förutan Vind? (Who Can Sail Without the Wind?)’ (Swedish folk song)

Johnny Boy – ‘Sheena Is a Punk Rocker/The Clapping Song (Clap Pat Clap Slap)’ (The Ramones/Shirley Ellis cover)

Red Riders – ‘Waterfall’ (The Stone Roses cover)

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – ‘This Land Is Your Land’ (Woody Guthrie cover)

PVT – ‘Woman’ (Wolfmother cover)

SubAudible Hum – ‘Africa’ (Toto cover)

The Zutons – ‘Runaway’ (Del Shannon cover)

The Magic Numbers – ‘Crazy In Love’ (Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z cover)

The Soundtrack Of Our Lives – ‘Signed D.C.’ (Love cover)

The Greenhornes – ‘Nothing Can Change This Love’ (Sam Cooke cover)

The Cloud Room – ‘Always On My Mind’ (Elvis Presley cover)

The Fumes – ‘I’m Goin’ Down’ (Bruce Springsteen cover)

The Brunettes – ‘Toxic’ (Britney Spears cover)

Bob Evans – ‘Beautiful To Me’ (Little Birdy cover)

Ben Folds – ‘Such Great Heights’ (The Postal Service cover)

Custom Kings – ‘The Boys Of Summer’ (Don Henley cover)

Urge Overkill – ‘Hello There’ (Cheap Trick cover)

Blue King Brown – ‘You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)’ (Dawn Penn cover)

Eskimo Joe – ‘Hey’ (Pixies cover)

Death Cab for Cutie – ‘You Woke up My Neighbourhood’ (Billy Bragg cover)

Gomez – ‘Breakfast In America’ (Supertramp cover)

Françoiz Breut – Nina Simone ‘Plain Gold Ring’ (Nina Simone cover)

Muph & Plutonic – ‘Once in a Lifetime’ (Talking Heads cover)

Okkervil River – ‘Ex-Girl Collection’ (The Wrens cover)

Mick Hart – ‘The Wind Cries Mary’ (Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

Macromantics – ‘Jump’ (Kris Kross cover)

The BellRays – ‘Highway To Hell’ (AC/DC cover)

The Audreys – ‘That Ain’t Bad’ (RatCat cover)

The Resurrectors – ‘Last Nite’ (The Strokes cover)

The Kill Devil Hills – ‘Look at Miss Ohio’ (Gillian Welch cover)

Koolism – ‘Sign ‘O’ the Times’ (Prince cover)

Pony Up! – ‘An Honest Mistake’ (The Bravery cover)

Hard-Fi – ‘Bankrobber’ (The Clash cover)

Gossip – ‘Fancy’ (Reba McEntire cover)

Kelley Stoltz – ‘Dolphins’ (Fred Neil cover)

Behind Crimson Eyes – ‘I Touch Myself’ (Divinyls cover)

2007

Bit By Bats – ‘Orinoco Flow’ (Enya cover)

Broken Social Scene – ‘Kennel District’ (Pavement cover)

Kasabian – ‘Somebody to Love’ (Jefferson Airplane cover)

David McCormack & The Polaroids – ‘Spring Rain’ (The Go-Betweens cover)

Expatriate – ‘MLK’ (U2 cover)

Émilie Simon – ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ (The Stooges cover)

Mattafix – ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’ (Green Day cover)

Old Man River – ‘Marilyn’ (Dan Bern cover)

Rise Against – ‘Mother’ (Danzig cover)

Shout Out Louds – ‘Streams of Whiskey’ (The Pogues cover)

Paul Kelly – ‘Rehab’ (Amy Winehouse cover)

The Mess Hall – ‘Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’ (John Prine cover)

The Bamboos – ‘Everybody Here Wants You’ (Jeff Buckley cover)

Ben Kweller – ‘God Only Knows’ (The Beach Boys cover)

British India – ‘Boy From School’ (Hot Chip cover)

Ben Lee – ‘Thrash Unreal’ (Against Me! cover)

Beasts Of Bourbon – ‘Sorrow’ (David Bowie cover)

After The Fall – ‘Only the Good Die Young’ (Billy Joel cover)

Clare Bowditch, Tim Rogers & Gotye – ‘No Man’s Land’ (Eric Bogle cover)

Crowded House – ‘Everybody’s Talkin” (Fred Neil cover)

Dinosaur Jr. – ‘Change of Heart’ (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

C.W. Stoneking – ‘Seven Nation Army’ (The White Stripes cover)

Tilly And The Wall – ‘Kiss Off’ (Violent Femmes cover)

Something For Kate – ‘Rock the Casbah’ (The Clash cover)

The Veils – ‘State Trooper’ (Bruce Springsteen cover)

The Cops – ‘A Horse With No Name’ (America cover)

The Panics – ‘Wide Open Road’ (The Triffids cover)

Sparta – ‘Precious’ (Depeche Mode cover)

Plan B – ‘Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before’ (The Smiths cover)

Saosin – ‘Time After Time’ (Cyndi Lauper cover)

Little Barrie – ‘White Light/White Heat’ (The Velvet Underground cover)

Lou Rhodes – ‘Satellite’ (Elliott Smith cover)

Nouvelle Vague – ‘Human Fly’ (The Cramps cover)

Katalyst – ‘Hang Me Up to Dry’ (Cold War Kids cover)

Jamie T – ‘Hoover Street’ (Rancid cover)

Fionn Regan – ‘Getting Better’ (The Beatles cover)

Dappled Cities – ‘More Than A Woman’ (Bee Gees cover)

Hot Chip – ‘Graceland’ (Paul Simon cover)

Regina Spektor – ‘Real Love’ (John Lennon cover)

Cut Off Your Hands – ‘Is By Bus’ (Gaslight Radio cover)

Radical Son – ‘The Dead Heart’ (Midnight Oil cover)

Yo La Tengo – ‘Beautiful World’ (DEVO cover)

Foreign Heights – ‘If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)’ (Nas ft. Lauryn Hill cover)

Peter Bjorn and John – ‘Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard’ (Paul Simon cover)

Silversun Pickups – ‘Shadowplay’ (Joy Division cover)

Nouvelle Vague – ‘Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’ (Buzzcocks cover)

Dallas Crane – ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ (Kylie Minogue cover)

2008

Mark Ronson – ‘Beggin” (The Four Seasons cover)

Little Red – ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’ (AC/DC cover)

Muscles – ‘Wrapped Up’ (Eddy Current Suppression Ring cover)

Queens of the Stone Age – ‘White Wedding’ (Billy Idol cover)

Róisín Murphy – ‘Good Life’ (Inner City cover)

Paul Dempsey – ‘If You Want My Love’ (Cheap Trick cover)

The Drones – ‘Suicide Is Painless’ (Johnny Mandel cover)

Sparkadia – ‘This Boys in Love’ (The Presets cover)

The John Steel Singers – ‘Confide in Me’ (Kylie Minogue cover)

Tom Morello – ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (AC/DC cover)

The Wombats – ‘There She Goes’ (The La’s cover)

Trial Kennedy – ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ (U2 cover)

The Matches – ‘Bodysnatchers’ (Radiohead cover)

True Live – ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ (INXS cover)

The Kooks – ‘Kids’ (MGMT cover)

TZU – ‘Heavy Heart’ (You Am I cover)

Youth Group – ‘Beautiful Waste’ (The Triffids cover)

Whitley – ‘Dancing Queen’ (ABBA cover)

Vampire Weekend – ‘Everywhere’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Spoon – ‘Peace Like a River’ (Paul Simon cover)

Supergrass – ‘Next to You’ (The Police cover)

Birds Of Tokyo – ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ (Marvin Gaye cover)

Bluejuice – ‘Every Little Step’ (Bobby Brown cover)

Dawn Landes – ‘Young Folks’ (Peter Bjorn and John cover)

Eddy Current Suppression Ring – ‘There’s A Lot of It Going Round’ (The Chosen Few cover)

Dan Sultan – ‘Pulse’ (Front End Loader cover)

Iron & Wine – ‘Love Is The Foundation’ (Loretta Lynn cover)

Holly Throsby – ‘Berlin Chair’ (You Am I cover)

Josh Pyke – ‘Under The Milky Way’ (The Church cover)

Gyroscope – ‘To Her Door’ (Paul Kelly cover)

Hermitude – ‘Jóga’ (Björk cover)

Kaki King – ‘LoveStoned / I Think She Knows (Interlude)’ (Justin Timberlake cover)

Laura Marling – ‘The Wrote & The Writ’ (Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit cover)

Liam Finn & EJ Barnes – ‘Old Man’ (Neil Young cover)

K-OS – ‘Champion’ (Kanye West cover)

Jess Ribeiro – ‘Into My Arms’ (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)

Bonde do Rolê – ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’ (AC/DC cover)

Faker – ‘Pet Sematary’ (Ramones cover)

Jake Shimabukuro – ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ (George Harrison cover)

Anti-Flag – ‘Beds Are Burning’ (Midnight Oil cover)

Dan Kelly – ‘Head Full Of Steam’ (The Go-Betweens cover)

2009

Phoenix – ‘Playground Love’ (Air ft. Gordon Tracks cover)

Sia – ‘I Go to Sleep’ (The Pretenders cover)

The Cat Empire – ‘Sunny Afternoon’ (The Kinks cover)

The Flaming Lips – ‘Borderline/Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ (Madonna/Kylie Minogue cover)

Tiki Taane – ‘Use Somebody’ (Kings of Leon cover)

The Temper Trap – ‘Dancing In the Dark’ (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Something With Numbers – ‘Sex From the Bong’ (Kings of Leon/Cypress Hill cover)

The Hold Steady – ‘History Lesson – Part II’ (Minutemen cover)

Sparkadia – ‘Summer Rain’ (Belinda Carlisle cover)

Wolfmother – ‘Wuthering Heights’ (Kate Bush cover)

Wolf & Cub – ‘Mambo Sun’ (T. Rex cover)

Regular John – ‘Hybrid Moments’ (Misfits cover)

My Morning Jacket – ‘Sayonara (The Japanese Farewell Song)’ (Club Nisei Orchestra cover)

Oh Mercy – ‘Lovefool’ (The Cardigans cover)

Urthboy – ‘London Calling’ (The Clash cover)

The Kills – ‘Crazy’ (Patsy Cline cover)

Washington – ‘Santeria’ (Sublime cover)

Chuck Ragan & Laura Jane Grace – ‘Greenback Dollar’ (The Kingston Trio cover)

Eagles Of Death Metal – ‘Brown Sugar’ (The Rolling Stones cover)

Ben Harper And Relentless7 – ‘Under Pressure’ (David Bowie and Queen cover)

Bertie Blackman – ‘In The Air Tonight’ (Phil Collins cover)

Alkaline Trio – ‘The KKK Took My Baby Away’ (Ramones cover)

Gomez – ‘From St. Kilda To Kings Cross’ (Paul Kelly cover)

Dananananaykroyd – ‘Whip It’ (DEVO cover)

Bon Iver – ‘The Park’ (Feist cover)

Lisa Mitchell – ‘Romeo And Juliet’ (Dire Straits cover)

Jet – ‘Sooner Or Later’ (N.E.R.D cover)

Mat McHugh & The Black Bird – ‘Only You’ (Yazoo cover)

Little Birdy – ‘Do Right Woman, Do Right Man’ (Aretha Franklin cover)

Mélanie Pain – ‘God Save the Queen’ (Sex Pistols cover)

Metronomy – ‘We Are The People’ (Empire of the Sun cover)

Mia Dyson – ‘This Magic Moment’ (The Drifters cover)

Metric – ‘The End Has No End’ (The Strokes cover)

Bob Evans – ‘Not Fair’ (Lily Allen cover)

Grinspoon – ‘When You Were Mine’ (Prince cover)

Dappled Cities – ‘My Girls’ (Animal Collective cover)

Jae Laffer – ‘They Thought I Was Asleep’ (Paul Kelly cover)

Mariachi El Bronx – ‘I Would Die 4 U’ (Prince and the Revolution cover)

Illy – ‘Where Is My Mind?’ (Pixies cover)

Jae Laffer – ‘When I First Met Your Ma’ (Paul Kelly cover)

Ladyhawke – ‘Message to My Girl’ (Split Enz cover)

Josh Earl – ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’ (Beyoncé cover)

Kisschasy – ‘Alex Chilton’ (The Replacements cover)

Philadelphia Grand Jury – ’99 Problems’ (Jay-Z cover)

2010

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Say It Right’ (Nelly Furtado cover)

John Butler Trio – ‘I Want You Back’ (The Jackson 5 cover)

Children Collide – ‘Reckless (Don’t Be So…)’ (Australian Crawl cover)

Chiddy Bang – ‘Young Blood’ (The Naked And Famous cover)

Basement Birds – ‘My People’ (The Presets cover)

Band Of Skulls – ‘Strict Machine’ (Goldfrapp cover)

Grizzly Bear – ‘Boy From School’ (Hot Chip cover)

Ernest Ellis – ‘New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down’ (LCD Soundsystem cover)

Darren Hanlon – ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ (Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder cover)

Dan Sultan – ‘The Plot’ (White Rabbits cover)

First Aid Kit – ‘When I Grow Up’ (Fever Ray cover)

Dirty Projectors – ‘Dark Eyes’ (Bob Dylan cover)

Groove Armada – ‘Enjoy the Silence’ (Depeche Mode cover)

Jonathan Boulet – ‘Colour Television’ (Eddy Current Suppression Ring cover)

Jen Cloher & Jordie Lane – ‘Electric Feel’ (MGMT cover)

Gyroscope – ‘Redemption Song’ (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

Little Red – ‘We Are The People’ (Empire of the Sun cover)

Klaxons – ‘Bad Romance’ (Lady Gaga cover)

OK Go – ‘Wave of Mutilation’ (Pixies cover)

Mumford & Sons – ‘Unfinished Business’ (White Lies cover)

Miami Horror – ‘The Logical Song’ (Supertramp cover_

M-Phazes – ‘More Than a Game’ (Chris Doheny cover)

Old Man River – ‘Clap Your Hands’ (Sia cover)

Space Invadas – ‘Sweet Disposition’ (The Temper Trap cover)

Seabellies – ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ (The Angels cover)

Operator Please – ‘Heart of Glass’ (Blondie cover)

Passion Pit – ‘Said I Loved You…But I Lied’ (Michael Bolton cover)

Taking Back Sunday – ‘Time To Move On’ (Tom Petty cover)

Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Cecilia’ (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

The Last Kinection – ‘Rhythm Is A Dancer’ (Snap! cover)

Yves Klein Blue – ‘Walk On the Wild Side’ (Lou Reed cover)

The Soft Pack – ‘Hang Fire’ (The Rolling Stones cover)

The Boat People – ‘Bulletproof’ (La Roux cover)

Darwin Deez – ‘Scar Tissue’ (Red Hot Chili Peppers cover)

Glenn Richards – ‘Quasimodo’s Dream’ (The Reels cover)

Sally Seltmann – ‘You’re So Vain’ (Carly Simon cover)

Clare Bowditch – ‘My Happiness’ (Powderfinger cover)

The Beautiful Girls – ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ (Olivia Newton-John cover)

Spinnerette – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’ (Ramones cover)

Silverchair – ‘Yellow Submarine’ (The Beatles cover)

Alexisonfire – ‘(I’m) Stranded’ (The Saints cover)

Cloud Control – ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ (Kid Cudi ft. MGMT cover)

Regina Spektor – ‘No Surprises’ (Radiohead cover)

2011

Adalita – ‘Burning Up’ (Madonna cover)

360 – ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As)’ (Regurgitator cover)

Architecture In Helsinki – ‘Break My Stride’ (Matthew Wilder cover)

Art vs Science – ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ (Daft Punk cover)

Boy & Bear – ‘Walking On A Dream’ (Empire of the Sun cover)

Ben Folds – ‘Sleazy’ (Kesha cover)

Andy Bull – ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ (Tears For Fears cover)

Dialectrix – ‘Buy Me A Pony’ (Spiderbait cover)

Busby Marou – ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ (Cyndi Lauper cover)

Calling All Cars – ‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’ (Arctic Monkeys cover)

Cosmo Jarvis – ‘Spinning Around’ (Kylie Minogue cover)

Eagle And The Worm – ‘Tightrope’ (Janelle Monáe cover)

Example – ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ (Green Day cover)

Eskimo Joe – ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ (Gotye ft. Kimbra cover)

GATC – ‘Flash’ (Queen cover)

Jebediah – ‘Apartment’ (Custard cover)

Hot Hot Heat – ‘Animal’ (Miike Snow cover)

Lykke Li – ‘Unchained Melody’ (The Righteous Brothers cover)

Kate Nash – ‘Let’s Hear It for the Boy’ (Deniece Williams cover)

Kasabian – ‘I’m So Tired’ (The Beatles cover)

Lotek – ‘Rock It’ (Little Red cover)

Mark Ronson & The Business Intl – ‘Solitude Is Bliss’ (Tame Impala cover)

Leader Cheetah – ‘Losing My Religion’ (R.E.M. cover)

Pigeon John – ‘Last Nite’ (The Strokes cover)

Oh Mercy – ‘Evil Woman’ (Electric Light Orchestra cover)

Phrase – ‘Tighten Up’ (The Black Keys cover)

Paul Dempsey – ‘Daniel’ (Bat For Lashes cover)

The Kills – ‘One Silver Dollar’ (Marilyn Monroe cover)

Stonefield – ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ (Steppenwolf cover)

The Gaslight Anthem – ‘Sitting, Waiting, Wishing’ (Jack Johnson cover)

The Holidays – ‘Wolf Like Me’ (TV On The Radio cover)

The Beards – ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ (ZZ Top cover)

The Grates – ‘Please Leave’ (Jebediah cover)

The Wombats – ‘Price Tag’ (Jessie J cover)

The Mission In Motion – ‘Punching In A Dream’ (The Naked And Famous cover)

Washington – ‘Even When I’m Sleeping’ (Leonardo’s Bride cover)

The Vaccines – ‘Where Is My Mind?’ (Pixies cover)

Yeasayer – ‘Crazy’ (Seal cover)

Owl Eyes – ‘Pumped Up Kicks’ (Foster The People cover)

The Vines – ‘Clint Eastwood’ (Gorillaz cover)

Gossling – ‘Dance the Way I Feel’ (Ou Est Le Swimming Pool cover)

Plan B – ‘Runaway’ (Kanye West cover)

Kimbra – ‘Two Weeks’/’Head Over Heels’ (Grizzly Bear & Tears For Fears cover)

Kaiser Chiefs – ‘Record Collection’ (Mark Ronson & Business Intl. cover)

2012

The Living End – ‘Drugs’ (Ammonia cover)

Josh Pyke – ‘Endless Summer’ (The Jezabels cover)

alt-J – ‘Slow Dre’ (Kylie Minogue/Dr Dre cover)

Angus Stone – ‘Hold On’ (Alabama Shakes cover)

Active Child – ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ (Eurythmics cover)

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner – ‘Strange’ (Patsy Cline cover)

Ball Park Music – ‘Do You Realize??’ (The Flaming Lips cover)

Band Of Skulls – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (Lykke Li cover)

Austra – ‘None Of Dem’ (Röyksopp ft. Robyn cover)

Big Scary – ‘Hurt Me’ (The Jezabels cover)

Chance Waters – ‘Little Lion Man’ (Mumford & Sons cover)

Bleeding Knees Club – ‘Oblivion’ (Grimes cover)

Citizens! – ‘The Best’ (Tina Turner cover)

Bluejuice – ‘Video Games’ (Lana Del Rey cover)

Chairlift – ‘Party’ (Beyoncé ft. André 3000 cover)

Bon Iver – ‘Coming Down’ (Anaïs Mitchell cover)

Electric Guest – ‘Ritual Union’ (Little Dragon cover)

Deep Sea Arcade – ‘Let Forever Be’ (The Chemical Brothers cover)

Emperors – ‘Shake It Out’ (Florence + The Machine cover)

City and Colour – ‘Settle Down’ (Kimbra cover)

Ladyhawke – ‘White Rabbit’ (Jefferson Airplane cover)

Hilltop Hoods – ‘So What’Cha Want’ (Beastie Boys cover)

Lanie Lane – ‘Gold on the Ceiling’ (The Black Keys cover)

Julia Stone – ‘Feeding Line’ (Boy & Bear cover)

Sticky Fingers – ‘Rhiannon’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Last Dinosaurs – ‘Sing It Back’ (Moloko cover)

Metric – ‘Always On My Mind’ (Willie Nelson cover)

Lisa Mitchell – ‘Midnight City’ (M83 cover)

Loon Lake – ‘Angels’ (The xx cover)

The Bamboos – ‘Lost’ (Frank Ocean cover)

Mutemath – ‘Fallin” (Alicia Keys cover)

The Medics – ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ (Bob Dylan cover)

The Maccabees – ‘Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon’ (Neil Diamond cover)

The Temper Trap – ‘Don’t Fight It’ (The Panics cover)

Tim Minchin – ‘Here Comes the Flood’ (Peter Gabriel cover)

The Herd – ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ (Sam Cooke cover)

You Me At Six – ‘Paradise’ (Coldplay cover)

Xavier Rudd – ‘I Need A Dollar’ (Aloe Blacc cover)

Gossip – ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ (Tina Turner cover)

Husky – ‘Need You Tonight’ (INXS cover)

Yung Warriors – ‘Black Boy’ (Coloured Stone cover)

Hermitude – ‘Get Free’ (Major Lazer ft. Amber Coffman cover)

Missy Higgins – ‘Hearts A Mess’ (Gotye cover)

Matt Corby – ‘Lonely Boy’ (The Black Keys cover)

Thundamentals – ‘Brother’ (Matt Corby cover)

2013

Illy – ‘Ausmusic Month Medley’ (Silverchair/Hilltop Hoods/Powderfinger/Paul Kelly/Flume cover)

Ash Grunwald – ‘Feel Good Inc.’ (Gorillaz cover)

Bob Evans – ‘Disparate Youth’ (Santigold cover)

Birds Of Tokyo – ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’ (Kendrick Lamar cover)

Abbe May – ‘Pony’ (Ginuwine cover)

Emma Louise – ‘Tessellate’ (alt-J cover)

Dirty Projectors – ‘Climax’ (Usher cover)

Divine Fits – ‘Hungry Heart’ (Bruce Springsteen cover)

FIDLAR – ‘Red Right Hand’ (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)

Elizabeth Rose – ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ (Corona cover)

Buchanan – ‘Thinkin Bout You’ (Frank Ocean cover)

Diafrix – ‘Retrograde’ (James Blake cover)

Bonjah – ‘Royals’ (Lorde cover)

Courtney Barnett – ‘Black Skinhead’ (Kanye West cover)

British India – ‘Your Woman’ (White Town cover)

Josh Pyke, Kingswood, Gossling & Elana Stone – ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ (Green Day cover)

Franz Ferdinand – ‘Was There Anything I Could Do?’ (The Go-Betweens cover)

Glass Towers – ‘Young And Beautiful’ (Lana Del Rey cover)

Frightened Rabbit – ‘The Only Place’ (Best Coast cover)

Jimblah – ‘Resolution’ (Matt Corby cover)

REMI – ‘Since I Left You’ (The Avalanches cover)

Kingswood – ‘Wolf’ (First Aid Kit cover)

Seth Sentry – ‘Punch In The Face’ (Frenzal Rhomb cover)

Rudimental – ‘Ready or Not’ (Fugees cover)

Robert DeLong – ‘The Mother We Share’ (CHVRCHES cover)

MS MR – ‘Dance Yrself Clean’ (LCD Soundsystem cover)

PVT – ‘Nothing Arrived’ (Villagers cover)

Spit Syndicate – ‘Latch’ (Disclosure ft. Sam Smith cover)

Sharon Van Etten – ‘People Ain’t No Good’ (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)

The Trouble With Templeton – ‘The District Sleeps Alone Tonight’ (The Postal Service cover)

The Paper Kites – ‘Help Me Lose My Mind’ (Disclosure ft. London Grammar cover)

The Lumineers – ‘This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)’ (Talking Heads cover)

The Jungle Giants – ‘Buddy Holly’ (Weezer cover)

Tame Impala – ‘Prototype’ (Outkast cover)

Tuka – ‘I’m Into You’ (Chet Faker cover)

Wolf & Cub – ‘I Would Die 4 U’ (Prince and the Revolution cover)

World’s End Press – ‘Elephant’ (Tame Impala cover)

Vance Joy – ‘Rolling In The Deep’ (Adele cover)

Vydamo – ‘One Way Trigger/I Follow You’ (The Strokes/Melody’s Echo Chamber cover)

Horrorshow – ‘Walk On The Wild Side/Can I Kick It?’ (Lou Reed/A Tribe Called Quest cover)

The Rubens – ‘Friday On My Mind’ (The Easybeats cover)

You Am I – ‘Super Rich Kids’ (Frank Ocean cover)

Little Green Cars – ‘To The Last’ (James Blake cover)

Of Monsters and Men – ‘Skeletons’ (Yeah Yeah Yeahs cover)

Hungry Kids of Hungary – ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ (Tame Impala cover)

San Cisco – ‘Get Lucky’ (Daft Punk cover)

HAIM – ‘Strong Enough’ (Sheryl Crow cover)

Something For Kate – ‘Sweet Nothing’ (Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch cover)

2014

Bluejuice – ‘End Of The Road’ (Boyz II Men cover)

Ball Park Music – ‘Diane Young’ (Vampire Weekend cover)

Ásgeir – ‘Stolen Dance’ (Milky Chance cover)

Allday – ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ (INXS cover)

Client Liaison – ‘Party / ! (The Song Formerly Known As)’ (Christine Anu/Regurgitator cover)

Dead Letter Circus – ‘Killing In The Name’ (Rage Against The Machine cover)

Daniel Lee Kendall – ‘Rock with You’ (Michael Jackson cover)

Calling All Cars – ‘Psycho Killer’ (Talking Heads cover)

Cloud Control – ‘Dammit’ (blink-182 cover)

Dan Sultan – ‘Southern Sun’ (Boy & Bear cover)

Briggs – ‘The Children Came Back’ (Archie Roach cover)

Jackie Onassis – ‘Drunk in Love’ (Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z cover)

James Vincent McMorrow – ‘West Coast’ (Lana Del Rey cover)

Holy Holy – ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ (Joy Division cover)

John Butler Trio – ‘Happy’ (Pharrell Williams cover)

Grouplove – ‘Spiderhead’ (Cage The Elephant cover)

Highasakite – ‘Heavenly Father’ (Bon Iver cover)

Glass Animals – ‘Love Lockdown’ (Kanye West cover)

Kim Churchill – ‘Just For You’ (Sticky Fingers cover)

Kasabian – ‘Can You Tell Me How to Get to Sesame Street?/Good Vibrations’ (Sesame Street/Beach Boys cover)

L-FRESH The LION – ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Beware Of The Boys (Mundian To Bach Ke)’ (DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince/Panjabi MC cover)

Karnivool – ‘Hey Now’ (London Grammar cover)

Little Dragon – ‘Millionaire’ (Kelis ft. André 3000 cover)

Lisa Mitchell – ‘Zombie’ (Jamie T cover)

Meg Mac – ‘Bridges’ (BROODS cover)

Lurch & Chief – ‘Drop the Game’ (Flume & Chet Faker cover)

Peking Duk – ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ (Kylie Minogue cover)

Northeast Party House – ‘Covered In Chrome’ (Violent Soho cover)

Rüfüs (RÜFÜS DU SOL) – ‘My Number/Charlotte’ (Foals/Booka Shade cover)

Saskwatch – ‘Let Her Go’ (Jagwar Ma cover)

Montaigne – ‘Chandelier’ (Sia cover)

Lorde – ‘Retrograde’ (James Blake cover)

SKATERS – ‘Judy Is A Punk’ (Ramones cover)

The Holidays – ‘Is This How You Feel?/Sexual Healing’ (The Preatures/Marvin Gaye cover)

2015

Alpine – ‘Cigarettes Will Kill You’ (Ben Lee cover)

Airling – ‘U Got It Bad’ (Usher cover)

Art of Sleeping – ‘Hotline Bling’ (Drake cover)

Catfish and the Bottlemen – ‘Read My Mind’ (The Killers cover)

Boo Seeka – ‘Pilgrim’ (MØ cover)

Ayla – ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ (Hunters & Collectors cover)

Carmada – ‘Lean On’ (Major Lazer ft. MØ & DJ Snake cover)

Bad//Dreems – ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ (The Weeknd cover)

Art vs Science – ‘Enter Sandman’ (Metallica cover)

Everything Everything – ‘With Every Heartbeat’ (Robyn cover)

DZ Deathrays – ‘Addicted To Bass’ (Josh Abrahams & Amiel Daemion cover)

Foals – ‘Daffodils’ (Mark Ronson ft. Kevin Parker cover)

Claptone – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ (The Rapture cover)

Clowns – ‘Alone with You’ (Sunnyboys cover)

Harts – ‘Aerial Love’ (Daniel Johns cover)

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘DARE’ (Gorillaz cover)

In Hearts Wake – ‘Vice Grip’ (Parkway Drive cover)

I Know Leopard – ‘Waterfalls’ (TLC cover)

Grenadiers – ‘Vitriol’ (Bluejuice cover)

Jesse Davidson – ‘Sober’ (Childish Gambino cover)

Jebediah – ‘Go’ (The Chemical Brothers cover)

Kilter – ‘Ice Cream’ (Muscles cover)

Little May – ‘Great Southern Land’ (Icehouse cover)

Jarryd James – ‘Say It Ain’t So’ (Weezer cover)

One Day – ‘Not Many’ (Scribe cover)

Ngaiire – ‘The Less I Know The Better’ (Tame Impala cover)

Oscar Key Sung – ‘Loud Places’ (Jamie xx ft. Romy cover)

Royal Blood – ‘Hang Me Up to Dry’ (Cold War Kids cover)

Philly – ‘Three Little Birds’ (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

Mark Ronson – ‘I Sat by the Ocean’ (Queens of the Stone Age cover)

Milky Chance – ‘Shake It Off’ (Taylor Swift cover)

Tired Lion – ‘Saramona Said/1979’ (Violent Soho/The Smashing Pumpkins cover)

The Bennies – ‘(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River’ (TISM cover)

The Belligerents – ‘Praise You’ (Fatboy Slim cover)

Tame Impala – ‘Confide in Me’ (Kylie Minogue cover)

Tuka – ‘Big Jet Plane’ (Angus & Julia Stone cover)

Sticky Fingers – ‘Delete’ (DMA’S cover)

SAFIA – ‘Left Hand Free’ (alt-J cover)

Vance Joy – ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ (Radiohead cover)

Gang of Youths – ‘All My Friends’ (LCD Soundsystem cover)

Asta – ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ (Whitney Houston cover)

Mansionair – ‘Seasons (Waiting on You)’ (Future Islands cover)

Dorsal Fins – ‘Pash’ (Kate Ceberano cover)

Childish Gambino – ‘So Into You’ (Tamia cover)

Urthboy – ‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’ (Meg Mac cover)

The Jungle Giants – ‘Lights & Music’ (Cut Copy cover)

The Wombats – ‘Do You Remember’ (Jarryd James cover)

E^ST – ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (The Verve cover)

#1 Dads – ‘Two Weeks’ (FKA twigs cover)

2016

BADBADNOTGOOD – ‘God Only Knows’ (The Beach Boys cover)

Flume – ‘My Boo’ (Ghost Town DJs cover)

A.B. Original – ‘Dumb Things’ (Paul Kelly cover)

Elk Road – ‘Crave You/The Less I Know The Better’ (Flight Facilities/Tame Impala cover)

Amy Shark – ‘Miss You Love’ (Silverchair cover)

The Jezabels – ‘If You Go’ (Sticky Fingers cover)

DMA’S – ‘Believe’ (Cher cover)

Violent Soho – ‘Lazy Eye’ (Silversun Pickups cover)

Emma Louise – ‘Into My Arms’ (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)

PUP – ‘You Don’t Get Me High Anymore’ (Phantogram cover)

Hockey Dad – ‘Malibu’ (Hole cover)

Camp Cope – ‘Maps’ (Yeah Yeah Yeahs cover)

Matt Corby – ‘Chains’ (Tina Arena cover)

Ta-ku & Wafia – ‘Leave (Get Out)’ (JoJo cover)

Drapht – ‘Frankie Sinatra’ (The Avalanches cover)

Just A Gent – ‘Day ‘n’ Night’ (Kid Cudi – Crookers remix cover)

Grouplove – ‘Bullshit’ (Dune Rats cover)

Cub Sport – ‘Ultralight Beam’ (Kanye West cover)

Jake Bugg – ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ (HAIM cover)

Jack Garratt – ‘Crazy in Love’ (Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z cover)

BROODS – ‘One Dance’ (Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla cover)

Robbie Miller – ‘Say My Name’ (ODESZA ft. Zyra cover)

Hey Geronimo – ‘Pedestrian At Best/Happiness (Rotting My Brain)’ (Courtney Barnett/Regurgitator cover)

Hands Like Houses – ‘Don’t Speak’ (No Doubt cover)

Olympia – ‘Dreams’ (Beck cover)

Luca Brasi – ‘How To Make Gravy’ (Paul Kelly cover)

Yeo – ‘Forces’ (Japanese Wallpaper ft. Airling cover)

The Cat Empire – ‘Get Some’ (Lykke Li cover)

Paces – ‘Keeping Score’ (L D R U ft. Paige IV cover)

Anne-Marie – ‘Listen to Soul, Listen to Blues’ (SAFIA cover)

The Temper Trap – ‘Multi-Love’ (Unknown Mortal Orchestra cover)

MS MR – ‘Genghis Khan’ (Miike Snow cover)

The Murlocs – ‘Every 1’s a Winner’ (Hot Chocolate cover)

Modern Baseball – ‘Dope Calypso’ (Violent Soho cover)

Ali Barter – ‘Cause I’m A Man’ (Tame Impala cover)

City Calm Down – ‘Spanish Sahara’ (Foals cover)

Dylan Joel – ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ (Randy Newman cover)

Vera Blue – ‘Breathe Life’ (Jack Garratt cover)

Bootleg Rascal – ‘The Hills’ (The Weeknd cover)

Methyl Ethel – ‘Cry Me a River’ (Justin Timberlake cover)

Citizen Kay – ‘Brick House/Uptown Funk’ (Commodores/Mark Ronson cover)

Raury – ‘L$D’ (A$AP Rocky cover)

The Internet – ‘Tape You’ (N.E.R.D cover)

The Rubens – ‘King Kunta/Hello’ (Kendrick Lamar/Adele cover)

Boy & Bear – ‘Back To Black’ (Amy Winehouse cover)

Sarah Blasko – ‘Life On Mars?’ (David Bowie cover)

2017

George Maple – ‘We Found Love’ (Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris cover)

Charli XCX – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ (Wolf Alice cover)

Thundamentals – ‘Ivy’ (Frank Ocean cover)

Timberwolf – ‘Talk Is Cheap’ (Chet Faker cover)

Tired Lion – ‘Death To The Lads’ (The Smith Street Band cover)

Ball Park Music – ‘My Happiness’ (Powderfinger cover)

Meg Mac – ‘Let It Happen’ (Tame Impala cover)

The Preatures – ‘Everything Now’ (Arcade Fire cover)

6LACK – ‘On & On’ (Erykah Badu cover)

The Creases – ‘You Get What You Give’ (New Radicals cover)

Cloud Control – ‘Dreams’ (The Cranberries cover)

Gang of Youths – ‘Blood’ (The Middle East cover)

Sløtface – ‘Supercut’ (Lorde cover)

Alex the Astronaut – ‘If I Could Start Today Again’ (Paul Kelly cover)

Trophy Eyes – ‘Every Breath You Take’ (The Police cover)

Winston Surfshirt – ’21 Questions’ (50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg cover)

Kim Churchill – ‘Make It wit Chu’ (Queens of the Stone Age cover)

Maggie Rogers – ‘Say Something Loving’ (The xx cover)

HAIM – ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ (Shania Twain cover)

Bishop Briggs – ‘Monday’ (Matt Corby cover)

Kingswood – ‘Say My Name’ (Destiny’s Child cover)

Birdz – ‘Djäpana (Sunset Dreaming)’ (Yothu Yindi cover)

Holy Holy – ‘Hold Up’ (Beyoncé cover)

Vallis Alps – ‘New Slang’ (The Shins cover)

M-Phazes – ‘Weathered’ (Jack Garratt cover)

sleepmakeswaves – ‘Children’ (Robert Miles cover)

Middle Kids – ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ (Crowded House cover)

Horrorshow – ‘No Aphrodisiac’ (The Whitlams cover)

Alex Lahey – ‘Torn’ (Natalie Imbruglia cover)

Milky Chance – ‘I’m Like A Bird’ (Nelly Furtado cover)

Paul Dempsey – ‘Edge Of Town’ (Middle Kids cover)

SLUMBERJACK – ‘Paper Planes’ (M.I.A. cover)

Ásgeir – ‘Love$ick’ (Mura Masa ft. A$AP Rocky cover)

REMI – ‘Thong Song’ (Sisqó cover)

Northeast Party House – ‘Redbone’ (Childish Gambino cover)

Big Scary – ‘Come As You Are’ (Nirvana cover)

Kasabian – ‘Insane in the Brain’ (Cypress Hill cover)

Hellions – ‘Adore’ (Amy Shark cover)

Polish Club – ‘Never Be Like You’ (Flume ft. Kai cover)

Margaret Glaspy – ‘Let Me Love You’ (DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber cover)

SOFI TUKKER – ‘Alaska’ (Maggie Rogers cover)

Bec Sandridge – ‘You’re The Voice’ (John Farnham cover)

Tash Sultana – ‘Electric Feel’ (MGMT cover)

Glass Animals – ‘Crazy’ (Gnarls Barkley cover)

AURORA – ‘Teardrop’ (Massive Attack cover)

Julia Jacklin – ‘Someday’ (The Strokes cover)

Phantogram – ‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’ (Radiohead cover)

2018

The Wombats – ‘White Christmas’ (Bing Crosby cover)

Kwame – ‘Alright’ (Kendrick Lamar cover)

Vance Joy – ‘Elastic Heart’ (Sia cover)

Glades – ‘Straight Lines’ (Silverchair cover)

The Presets – ‘Power And The Passion’ (Midnight Oil cover)

The Herd – ‘Bodies’ (Wafia cover)

Amy Shark – ‘Be Alright’ (Dean Lewis cover)

San Cisco – ‘4EVER’ (Clairo cover)

King Princess – ‘Fell In Love With a Girl’ (The White Stripes cover)

BROCKHAMPTON – ‘Un-thinkable (I’m Ready)’ (Alicia Keys cover)

Petit Biscuit – ‘1901’ (Phoenix cover)

A$AP Rocky – ‘(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay’ (Otis Redding cover)

Lily Allen – ‘deep end’ (Lykke Li cover)

DZ Deathrays – ‘Love Shack’ (The B-52’s cover)

Carmouflage Rose – ‘Heartless’ (Kanye West cover)

Kira Puru – ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)’ (Katy Perry cover)

Eves Karydas – ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ (Aretha Franklin cover)

Press Club – ‘When You Were Young’ (The Killers cover)

Nothing But Thieves – ‘What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?’ (Gang of Youths cover)

Superorganism – ‘Congratulations’ (Post Malone/MGMT cover)

Miguel – ‘Porcelain’ (Red Hot Chili Peppers cover)

CHVRCHES – ‘LOVE.’ (Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari cover)

Tia Gostelow – ‘We Are The People’ (Empire of the Sun cover)

Ziggy Alberts – ‘Juke Jam’ (Chance the Rapper ft. Justin Bieber & Towkio cover)

Slum Sociable – ‘Somebody To Love Me’ (Mark Ronson & Business Intl cover)

Odette – ‘Magnolia’ (Gang of Youths cover)

B Wise – ‘Under the Bridge’ (Red Hot Chili Peppers cover)

West Thebarton – ‘You Got The Love’ (The Source ft. Candi Staton cover)

Kuren – ‘Unforgettable’ (French Montana ft. Swae Lee cover)

LANKS – ‘NUMB’ (Hayden James ft. GRAACE cover)

Tonight Alive – ‘Affirmation’ (Savage Garden cover)

Ocean Alley – ‘Baby Come Back’ (Player cover)

Grinspoon – ‘Get Out’ (CHVRCHES cover)

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Passionfruit’ (Drake cover)

Ecca Vandal – ‘Bitch Better Have My Money/Dance Wiv Me/Milkshake’ (Rihanna/Dizzee Rascal/Kelis cover)

Tove Styrke – ‘Loving Is Easy’ (Rex Orange County ft. Benny Sings cover)

Crooked Colours – ‘Suga Suga’ (Baby Bash ft. Frankie J cover)

Alice Ivy – ‘American Boy’ (Estelle ft. Kanye West cover)

GoldLink – ‘Frontin” (Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z cover)

Joyride – ‘Since U Been Gone’ (Kelly Clarkson cover)

Woodes – ‘Lay It On Me’ (Vance Joy cover)

Phoenix – ‘No Woman’ (Whitney cover)

Tiny Little Houses – ‘SOS’ (ABBA cover)

Wolf Alice – ‘Boys (Don’t Cry)’ (Charli XCX/The Cure cover)

Billie Eilish – ‘Bad’ (Michael Jackson cover)

Joey Bada$$ – ‘When Thugs Cry’ (Prince and the Revolution cover)

The Kooks – ‘Feel It Still’ (Portugal. The Man cover)

2019

Nilüfer Yanya – ‘Super Rich Kids’ (Frank Ocean ft. Earl Sweatshirt cover)

Tones And I – ‘Forever Young’ (Youth Group cover)

Jarryd James – ‘When the War Is Over’ (Cold Chisel cover)

Mickey Kojak – ‘Parlez Vous Francais?’ (Art vs Science cover)

Bad//Dreems – ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’ (Warumpi Band cover)

Wafia – ‘My My My!’ (Troye Sivan cover)

Northlane – ‘Get Free’ (The Vines cover)

Hermitude – ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ (Nirvana cover)

Dominic Fike – ‘Bags’ (Clairo cover)

Angie McMahon – ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ (ABBA cover)

Leikeli47 – ‘No Diggity’ (Blackstreet ft. Dr Dre/Queen Pen cover)

Lime Cordiale – ‘I Touch Myself’ (Divinyls cover)

Alex Lahey – ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ (My Chemical Romance cover)

Japanese Wallpaper – ‘California’ (Phantom Planet cover)

Holy Holy – ‘Green Light’ (Lorde cover)

GRAACE – ‘Complicated’ (Avril Lavigne cover)

Birds Of Tokyo – ‘Without Me’ (Halsey cover)

Ceres – ‘A Thousand Miles’ (Vanessa Carlton cover)

Hein Cooper – ‘The Fear’ (Lily Allen cover)

Little Simz – ‘Feel Good Inc.’ (Gorillaz cover)

Childish Gambino – ‘Lost In You’ (Chris Gaines cover)

K.Flay – ‘Hollaback Girl’ (Gwen Stefani cover)

FIDLAR – ‘xanny’ (Billie Eilish cover)

Thelma Plum – ‘Young Dumb & Broke/Old Town Road’ (Khalid/Lil Nas X cover)

SAFIA – ‘No One Knows’ (Queens of the Stone Age cover)

Dear Seattle – ‘The Special Two’ (Missy Higgins cover)

BROODS – ‘My Old Man’ (Mac DeMarco cover)

LAUREL – ‘Happy Man’ (Jungle cover)

Allday – ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ (Joni Mitchell cover)

Jack River – ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ (Savage Garden cover)

AURORA – ‘Across The Universe’ (The Beatles cover)

Hilltop Hoods – ‘Can’t Stop/In the Air Tonight’ (Red Hot Chili Peppers/Phil Collins cover)

Skegss – ‘Here Comes Your Man’ (Pixies cover)

MØ – ‘3 Nights’ (Dominic Fike cover)

Adrian Eagle – ‘Confidence’ (Ocean Alley cover)

Slowly Slowly – ‘Skinny Love’ (Bon Iver cover)

Nicole Millar – ‘Reborn’ (KIDS SEE GHOSTS cover)

Cosmo’s Midnight – ‘Sing It Back’ (Moloko cover)

Thandi Phoenix – ‘Glory Box’ (Portishead cover)

Cub Sport – ‘when the party’s over’ (Billie Eilish cover)

Pond – ‘Ray of Light’ (Madonna cover)

Flint Eastwood – ‘Want You Back’ (HAIM cover)

Clea – ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ (Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus cover)

YUNGBLUD & Halsey – ‘I Will Follow You into the Dark’ (Death Cab for Cutie cover)

Denzel Curry – ‘Bulls On Parade’ (Rage Against The Machine cover)

Jorja Smith – ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ (Fugees cover)

Ruby Fields – ‘The Unguarded Moment’ (The Church cover)

Parcels – ‘I Will Always Love You’ (Dolly Parton cover)

Kali Uchis – ‘Venus as a Boy’ (Björk cover)

Hockey Dad – ‘I Try’ (Macy Gray cover)

2020

Tame Impala – ‘A Girl Like You’ (Edwyn Collins cover)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)’ (The Jungle Book cover)

Stace Cadet & KLP – ‘Breathe Me’ (Sia cover)

Odette – ‘Thunderstruck’ (AC/DC cover)

Sycco – ‘Embrace’ (PNAU cover)

Polaris – ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ (Eskimo Joe cover)

WAAX – ‘Good Luck’ (Basement Jaxx cover)

Ball Park Music – ‘Paranoid Android’ (Radiohead cover)

CXLOE – ‘Zombie’ (The Cranberries cover)

Jess Kent – ‘Hell N Back’ (Bakar cover)

Vlossom – ‘Fast Car’ (Tracy Chapman cover)

Hands Like Houses – ‘Shimmer’ (Fuel cover)

Azure Ryder – ‘Don’t Start Now’ (Dua Lipa cover)

Polish Club – ‘Say So’ (Doja Cat cover)

Alex the Astronaut – ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ (Electric Light Orchestra cover)

Stand Atlantic – ‘Righteous’ (Juice WRLD cover)

Eves Karydas – ‘Painkiller’ (Ruel cover)

Kim Churchill – ‘Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You’ (Julia Jacklin cover)

Annie Hamilton – ‘Ubu’ (Methyl Ethel cover)

Becca Hatch – ‘Burn for You’ (John Farnham cover)

Gordi – ‘Wrecking Ball’ (Miley Cyrus cover)

Yours Truly – ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ (Oasis cover)

E^ST – ‘SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK’ (Joji cover)

Taka Perry – ‘Jesus Walks’ (Kanye West cover)

Maddy Jane – ‘Unwritten’ (Natasha Bedingfield cover)

Hauskey – ‘Mr. Brightside’ (The Killers cover)

ChillinIT – ‘SUGAR’ (BROCKHAMPTON cover)

The Naked And Famous – ‘Blinding Lights’ (The Weeknd cover)

Gengahr – ‘everything i wanted’ (Billie Eilish cover)

G Flip – ‘Lady Marmalade’ (LaBelle cover)

Bugs – ‘Charlie’ (Mallrat cover)

Kota Banks – ‘SICKO MODE’ (Travis Scott ft. Drake cover)

Stella Donnelly – ‘Love Is In The Air’ (John Paul Young cover)

The Vanns – ‘Hey, Ma’ (Bon Iver cover)

BENEE – ‘Mile High’ (James Blake cover)

Jimblah – ‘What’s Going On’ (Marvin Gaye cover)

Milky Chance – ‘Dance Monkey’ (Tones And I cover)

Of Monsters and Men – ‘Circles’ (Post Malone cover)

2021

Cat & Calmell – ‘Maneater’ (Nelly Furtado cover)

Aodhan – ‘Just What I Needed’ (The Cars cover)

Alter Boy – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ (Lil Nas X cover)

No Money Enterprise – ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ (The Notorious B.I.G. cover)

Methyl Ethel – ‘Frontier Psychiatrist/Dribble’ (The Avalanches/SYCCO cover)

Drapht – ‘Robbery’ (Lime Cordiale cover)

Beddy Rays – ‘Better in Blak’ (Thelma Plum cover)

Noah Dillon – ‘The Wire’ (HAIM cover)

Jesswar – ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)’ (Limp Bizkit cover)

Client Liaison – ‘Groove Is in the Heart’ (Deee-Lite cover)

Telenova – ‘Hung Up’ (Madonna cover)

Wave Racer – ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’ (The 1975 cover)

Gretta Ray – ‘The Deepest Sighs, the Frankest Shadows’ (Gang of Youths cover)

Vetta Borne – ‘Cool’ (Gwen Stefani cover)

DZ Deathrays – ‘Rock Star’ (N.E.R.D cover)

Milan Ring – ‘Broken Clocks/Love Galore’ (SZA ft. Travis Scott cover)

Tyne-James Organ – ‘Naive’ (The Kooks cover)

Sly Withers – ‘The Scientist’ (Coldplay cover)

Alice Skye – ‘Come On Mess Me Up’ (Cub Sport cover)

Middle Kids – ‘drivers license’ (Olivia Rodrigo cover)

Tim Minchin – ‘Exactly How You Are’ (Ball Park Music cover)

Hope D – ‘Toxic’ (Britney Spears cover)

Triple One – ‘Time After Time’ (Cyndi Lauper cover)

Ocean Grove – ‘UFO’ (Sneaky Sound System cover)

Didirri – ‘Wake Me up When September Ends’ (Green Day cover)

Alice Ivy – ‘How Bizarre’ (OMC cover)

Dallas Woods – ‘What’s Luv?’ (Fat Joe ft. Ja-Rule & Ashanti cover)

Amy Shark – ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ (Fall Out Boy cover)

Ocean Alley – ‘Breathe (In the Air)/Comfortably Numb/Money’ (Pink Floyd cover)

The Wiggles – ‘Elephant’ (Tame Impala cover)

Genesis Owusu – ‘Anarchy in the U.K.’ (Sex Pistols cover)

Hayley Mary – ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ (Lana Del Rey cover)

JK-47 – ‘Changes’ (2Pac cover)

Boy & Bear – ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ (Simple Minds cover)

2022

Vance Joy – ‘Don’t Change’ (INXS cover)

Flume – ‘Shooting Stars’ (Bag Raiders cover)

Dune Rats & Friends – ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ (The Angels cover)

Tones And I – ‘Achilles Come Down’ (Gang of Youths cover)

grentperez – ‘Teacher’s Pet’ (School of Rock ft. Jack Black cover)

Winston Surfshirt – ‘Kiss Me More’ (Doja Cat cover)

Tove Lo – ‘Dancing On My Own’ (Robyn cover)

merci, mercy – ‘Good News’ (Mac Miller cover)

Montaigne – ‘Lucky’ (Britney Spears cover)

The Terrys – ‘Catch My Disease’ (Ben Lee cover)

Sampa the Great – ‘DNA.’ (Kendrick Lamar cover)

The Lazy Eyes – ‘More Than A Woman’ (Bee Gees cover)

Confidence Man – ‘Heaven’ (DJ Sammy cover)

Arlo Parks – ‘Good Guy’ (Julia Jacklin cover)

In Hearts Wake – ‘all the good girls go to hell’ (Billie Eilish cover)

SOFI TUKKER – ‘Chasing Cars’ (Snow Patrol cover)

Gang of Youths – ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’ (Travis cover)

Glass Animals – ‘Say My Name’ (Destiny’s Child cover)

Wet Leg – ‘Smoko’ (The Chats cover)

Eliza & The Delusionals – ‘Motion Sickness’ (Phoebe Bridgers cover)

Archie Roach – ‘Redemption Song/One Love/Get Up, Stand Up’ (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

King Stingray – ‘Yellow’ (Coldplay cover)

The Wombats – ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ (Kate Bush cover)

Death by Denim – ‘Watermelon Sugar’ (Harry Styles cover)

Miiesha – ‘Freedom’ (Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar cover)

Great Gable – ‘Fireflies’ (Owl City cover)

Greta Stanley – ‘Everlong’ (Foo Fighters cover)

Pond – ‘Rain’ (Dragon cover)

JOY. – ‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’ (Soulja Boy cover)

Wolf Alice – ‘Sense’ (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard cover)

Mansionair – ‘Still Don’t Know My Name’ (Labrinth cover)

Baker Boy – ‘Song 2’ (Blur cover)

Thornhill – ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ (Muse cover)

BENEE – ‘God is a woman’ (Ariana Grande cover)

1300 – ‘Gangnam Style’ (PSY cover)

A.GIRL – ‘Higher Ground’ (Stevie Wonder cover)

Nick Ward – ‘Adam’s Song’ (blink-182 cover)

Camp Cope – ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (Sam Fender cover)

SLUMBERJACK – ‘In For The Kill’ (La Roux cover)

Holy Holy – ‘Sunflower’ (Post Malone & Swae Lee cover)

Dave Winnel – ‘Africa’ (Toto cover)

Vera Blue – ‘Stay’ (The Kid LAROI cover)

The Jungle Giants – ‘One Kiss’ (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa cover)

2023

Kimbra – ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ (Beyoncé cover)

Joey Bada$$ – ‘UMI Says’ (Mos Def cover)

Teenage Dads – ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’ (The Buggles cover)

Mia Wray – ‘Silk Chiffon’ (MUNA cover)

Slowly Slowly – ‘I Miss You’ (blink-182 cover)

The Smith Street Band – ‘Hand In My Pocket’ (Alanis Morissette cover)

Maisie Peters – ‘Basket Case’ (Green Day cover)

Peking Duk – ‘Fall At Your Feet’ Ft. Julia Stone (Crowded House cover)

Luca Brasi – ‘Iris’ Ft. Eaglemont (Goo Goo Dolls cover)

MUNA – ‘My Heart Will Go On’ (Céline Dion cover)

Meg Mac – ‘No Time To Die’ (Billie Eilish cover)

d4vd – ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ (Adele cover)

These New South Whales – ‘Tubthumping’ (Chumbawamba cover)

Matt Corby – ‘No Scrubs’ (TLC cover)

bbno$ – ‘I’m Too Sexy’ (Right Said Fred cover)

Peach PRC – ‘Everytime We Touch’ (Cascada cover)

Artists covered multiple times

Eight: Paul Kelly, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Tame Impala

Seven: AC/DC, Pixies, Prince, Kylie Minogue

Six: Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar

Five: David Bowie, The Beatles, Nick Cave, Ramones, The Strokes, Jay-Z, MGMT, Green Day, Frank Ocean, Mark Ronson, Billie Eilish

Four: Neil Young, INXS, Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz, James Blake, Bob Marley, Drake, Sia, Gang of Youths, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Empire of the Sun

Three: The Kinks, Split Enz, The Go-Betweens, Paul Simon, Midnight Oil, The Police, Björk, Matt Corby, LCD Soundsystem, Talking Heads, Regurgitator, The Beach Boys, Kelis, Flume, Chet Faker, Robyn, Violent Soho, Silverchair, The Avalanches, The Weeknd, Adele, Queens of the Stone Age, Lykke Li, The Killers, ABBA, Calvin Harris, blink-182, Post Malone, N.E.R.D, Coldplay, Britney Spears, Lorde, Bon Iver, HAIM

Two: Nancy Sinatra, Hank Williams, Little Birdy, Fred Neil, You Am I, Kings of Leon, Tom Petty, Tears for Fears, Jebediah, The Naked And Famous, Gotye, Daft Punk, The Postal Service, Lou Reed, Disclosure, Boy & Bear, Joy Division, London Grammar, The Chemical Brothers, Icehouse, Weezer, Cold War Kids, The Verve, Sticky Fingers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Justin Timberlake, Amy Winehouse, The xx, Jack Garratt, Childish Gambino, Cypress Hill, Alicia Keys, CHVRCHES, Pharrell Williams, Nirvana, Clairo, Divinyls, Lily Allen, Missy Higgins, Savage Garden, Phil Collins, Rage Against The Machine, Fugees, The Church, Electric Light Orchestra, John Farnham, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Sex Pistols, Doja Cat, Ben Lee, Julia Jacklin, Destiny’s Child, Kate Bush, Toto, Dua Lipa, Crowded House, TLC