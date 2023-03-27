Watch MUNA Take on Céline Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ for Like A Version

While in the country for their debut Australian tour, LA trio MUNA ducked into the triple j studios for their run at Like A Version. They swung for the fences, tackling Céline Dion’s Titanic tearjerker ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

The trio – comprised of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson – stripped back the original’s ’90s cheesiness, replacing it with delicate country harmonies and slide guitar. Listen to the cover below.

MUNA: ‘My Heart Will Go On’

“This song is a song that I’ve always loved,” Gavin told triple j in an accompanying interview. “Originally we thought we were going to do a dance version, but then we decided to do more of a folk version. It went through a couple of iterations.”

“Everyone grew up watching Titanic and being like, ‘This is the sexiest shit we’ve ever seen”, Josette added. “We just wanted to do the sexiest shit we’ve ever seen, between the three of us… in a friendly way.”

The trio also performed a pared-back version of their MUNA single ‘Anything But Me’, which you can watch over here. MUNA have just wrapped up their debut tour of the country, playing a handful of headline shows and supporting Lorde on her Solar Power tour. You can read a review of the band’s Sydney excellent show right over here.

