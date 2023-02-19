One Of One Announces National Industry Breakfast Tour for Women’s History Month

The One Of One organisation will host five industry breakfasts around the country in March 2023. Now in its eighth year, the not-for-profit organisation has been described as a “source of inspiration and light” for many women and non-binary members of the Australian music industry.

One Of One is a registered charity with a focus on uplifting and elevating the strong and diverse community of female and non-binary professionals in the music industry. The organisation will celebrate Women’s History Month with industry breakfasts in Brisbane, Darwin, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

One Of One will begin its five-date tour on International Women’s Day

The Brisbane, Darwin and Adelaide events are invite-only, with interested attendees invited to sign up to the mailing list to gain access. The tour will wrap up with ticketed events in Melbourne and Sydney, on the 21st and 24th of March respectively. Tickets to these events are on sale from 9am, Monday, 27th February.

“We’re excited to once again host events in Darwin, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne and can’t wait to meet the community in Brisbane,” organisers said in a statement. “[We’re] here for the community, so we respond to what will work in each location.”

One Of One Tour 2023

Wednesday, 8th March – The Triffid, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

Friday, 10th March – The Botanic Gardens, Darwin/Larrakia, NT

Wednesday, 15th March – The Gov, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta, SA

Tuesday, 21st March – The Forum, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

Friday, 24th March – The Factory Theatre, Sydney/Eora, NSW

Tickets to Melbourne and Sydney on sale from 9am, Monday, 27th February.

Further Reading

Bikini Kill to Speak at Sydney Opera House’s All About Women Festival

Here’s Double J’s 50 Game-Changing Women & Gender-Diverse People Of Australian Music

Mallrat Calls Out ARIA Awards: “Approximately One in Five of the Nominees Are Non-Male”