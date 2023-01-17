Bikini Kill to Speak at Sydney Opera House’s All About Women Festival

Legendary riot grrrl band Bikini Kill have been locked in to appear at Sydney’s All About Women festival in March.

Frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, drummer Tobi Vail and bassist Kathi Wilcox will all speak onstage at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, 12th March in a panel hosted by author Marieke Hardy. The band will also play a show at the Opera House a day later on March 13th.

Bikini Kill – ‘Rebel Girl’

The news follows the announcement of Bikini Kill’s first Australian tour in 25 years. The band will play a stack of shows around the country, hitting all major cities throughout March and finishing up at the Sydney Opera House. A few days earlier they’ll be headlining Golden Plains festival in Victoria alongside acts like Carly Rae Jepsen, Four Tet and Angel Olsen.

Bikini Kill burst out of the Washington state city of Olympia in 1990 and went on to spearhead the feminist punk riot grrrl movement throughout that decade and become one of the most influential bands of their generation. They only released a handful of albums: debut album Pussy Whipped landed in 1993, a Huggy Bear split album Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah came in the same year and they dropped their last album in 1996 titled Reject All American.

Hanna would go on to release music in new wave outfit Le Tigre and under her solo project The Julie Ruin.

All About Women festival will feature Clementine Ford, Brooke Blurton, Grace Tame and Rosie Waterland – read more about it here.

Bikini Kill All About Women Festival

Tickets on sale now via Sydney Opera House.

Sunday, 12th March – Sydney Opera House

Bikini Kill 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, 26th February – Mona Foma, Hobart

Tickets: Mona Foma

Wednesday, 1st March – Perth Festival, Perth

Tickets: Perth Festival

Friday, 3rd March – The Tivoli, Brisbane (all ages)

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, 5th March – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (all ages)

Tickets: Moshtix

Wednesday, 8th March – Forum, Melbourne (all ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 11th March – Golden Plains, Victoria

Ticket ballot now closed

Monday, 13th March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney (all ages)

Tickets: Sydney Opera House

