Paramore Donating Portion Of Tour Profits To Reproductive Care Services

US rock outfit Paramore have announced they will be donating a portion of profits from their upcoming tour to reproductive care services across America. The announcement comes a few weeks after the US Supreme Court announced the overturning of Roe v. Wade, angering millions across the world.

Paramore recently announced a US tour for October 2022, which includes their first live dates since September 2018. Writing on Instagram, the group explained they would be donating a portion of every ticket sold to a pair of reproductive care services in the USA.

Paramore have pledged a portion of tour profits to US reproductive care services:

“We are outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country,” the group wrote on Instagram.

“$1 of every ticket sold for our US Fall 2022 shows will be donated to ARC Southeast, an organization that provides funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services.

“$1 of every ticket sold for our Bonner Springs, Kansas show will be donated to Kansas Abortion Fund, an organization that provides assistance to Kansans in need of financial support to obtain abortion services.”

In an Instagram post made by Paramore front person Hayley Williams in early May, the singer shared her concerns for the future of America in the event that Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

“An abortion ban would allow states to strip women of what is a basic human right to reproductive healthcare,” she wrote. “I am especially concerned as a woman from the South, where given the option, a ban would almost certainly be guaranteed.”

