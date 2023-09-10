Paramore Add One More Show to 2023 Australian Tour

Paramore are returning to Australia for an east coast tour in November 2023. Tickets for the Tennessee rock band’s first Australian shows since 2018 are all but sold out, prompting the announcement of another show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Hayley Williams and co. will play a third show at the venue on Thursday, 30th November.

Paramore will now play a total of six shows across Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, plus one in Auckland. Tickets for the 30th November Melbourne gig go on sale Friday, 15th September, with a Frontier Members pre-sale launching at 1pm on Thursday, 14th. Details below.

Paramore released their sixth studio album This Is Why in early 2023, spearheaded by the singles ‘C’est Comme Ça’, ‘The News’, and ‘This Is Why’. Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York have been on tour throughout 2023, including some support slots on Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour.

US singer Remi Wolf will support Paramore at all shows on the Australian tour. Wolf was in Australia last summer for performances at Beyond The Valley, Wildlands, and Field Day. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to food rescue organisation OzHarvest.

Paramore Australian Tour 2023

w/ Remi Wolf

Wednesday, 22nd November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 23rd November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 25th November – The Domain, Sydney NSW (sold out)

Monday, 27th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC (sold out)

Tuesday, 28th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC (sold out)

Thursday, 30th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC NEW SHOW

Tickets on sale from Friday, 15th September via Frontier Touring – Frontier Members can access pre-sales from 1pm on Thursday, 14th September.

