Phoebe Go Shares New Single ‘Hey’ Ahead Of Debut EP

Phoebe Go, the musical moniker of Phoebe Lou (Snakadaktal, Two People) has today unveiled her latest single. Dubbed ‘Hey’, the new track is set to appear on her forthcoming debut EP, with Player scheduled to arrive on 28th October.

According to Phoebe, ‘Hey’ serves as a poignant dedication to her cousin who passed away a few years ago, with the track’s writing informed by the process involved in dealing with the grief of such a loss. “This song’s really close to me. I lost my youngest cousin really suddenly a few years back and I didn’t know how to make sense of it all,” she explains.

Phoebe Go – ‘Hey’

“And I still don’t and I don’t think I ever will,” she notes. “But this song is really my way of coming to grips with that.”

“Around the time I was writing it I was sort of fixated, trying so hard to understand him, you know, what he was thinking and feeling and living,” Phoebe continues. “I think my own perspective got so lost in his. Maybe that’s what gives this song that windy folk pace.

“I’m really proud of the comfort I found in this song though. Cause life aches, and we’ve gotta learn how to live with that. So I think in that way it’s kind of hinting at hope, that maybe there’s life inside loss, somehow.”

‘Hey’ follows on from the release of previous singles, including ‘We Don’t Talk’ and last month’s ‘Kid’. Though ‘Hey’ is heartfelt in its construction, the remainder of Player is described as something of a more evolutionary experience, dedicated to “growth, a journey through self-exploration and finding comfort through solitude”.

Player is set for release on 28th October.

Phoebe Go – Player

We Don’t Talk The Kid Hey Be The Player, Not The Poet Birthday

