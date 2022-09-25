Post Malone Postpones US Show Following Hospitalisation

US musician Post Malone has been forced to postpone a show in Boston at the last minute after being admitted to hospital. Post Malone shared the news with his fans via his Instagram stories, explaining that he had woken up with breathing difficulties and an ongoing “stabbing pain”.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he explained on his Instagram stories. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.

Post Malone has apologised to fans after postponing a show following his hospitalisation:

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he added. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

Though no further details have been provided to his current status, Post Malone did tell fans he hopes to reschedule his postponed show to a later date. News of his hospitalisation also comes just one week after the musician made headlines for an onstage injury which saw him fall through a hole in the stage floor.

Reports of the incident, which occurred during his performance in St. Louis, Missouri on 17th September, noted that he required medical attention after injuring both his rib cage and back during a rendition of ‘Circles’. “There was a big-ass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” he later explained to fans.

Post Malone is currently scheduled to resume his ongoing US tour on Tuesday, 27th September. Recently, the musician was also announced as a special guest for the upcoming Australian tour from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

