Rage Against The Machine Cancel European Tour Dates

Rage Against The Machine have been forced to cancel their upcoming European tour dates following an injury sustained by frontman Zack de la Rocha during their recent US trek. The news was announced overnight, just 12 days weeks out from the launch of their 13-date European tour.

“Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed,” the group explained in a statement. “It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

Rage Against The Machine have cancelled their upcoming European tour:

“Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation,” the statement continued. “The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.”

Though the exact nature of de la Rocha’s situation is unclear, the musician explained to fans during Rage Against The Machine’s Chicago performance on 11th July that he had injured his leg. “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now,” he told fans at the performance. “But you know what? We’re gonna keep this fucking shit going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight.”

The show in question was only the second performance from Rage Against The Machine in 11 years, having kicked off their long-delayed reunion tour just two days earlier. According to reports from fans attending their current shows, the usually-animated de la Rocha has been performing while seated so as to ostensibly not injure himself further.

As per the statement released by the group, the band’s current tour is slated to resume in the US in February.

