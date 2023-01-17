Australian soul singer Renée Geyer has died at age 69.

As reported by the ABC, Geyer died following complications from hip surgery. “While in hospital, it was discovered that Renee also had inoperable lung cancer,” Geyer’s family said in a statement. “She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends. Naturally we are all utterly devastated.”

Renée Geyer – ‘Heading In The Right Direction’

“Just last month, Renée sang to a full house and was looking forward to another busy year ahead doing what she loved most – performing for her loyal fans around the country,” the statement continued. “Renée is one of the most highly regarded singers in contemporary music – her unique vocal sound influences countless singers to this day.”

Famed for her warm, husky vocals, Geyer rose to fame in the ’70s off the back of hit single ‘Heading In The Right Direction’. She went on to work with a number of major artists, including Sting, Chaka Khan, and Joe Cocker. In 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and in 2013 she became the first woman to be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. She also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards in 2018.

Geyer was not a stranger to controversy in recent years – as the ABC notes, she received a good behaviour bond in 2015 for verbally abusing a hotel receptionist and was accused of using racist language in the incident.

She was still performing frequently around Australia. Geyer’s family said in lieu of flowers or other tributes, they encourage donations to music charity Support Act as a “way of giving back to an industry that gave her so much.”

Further Reading

Vivienne Westwood, Punk Fashion Designer, Dies Aged 81

Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Has Died, Aged 65

Robbie Bachman Of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dies Aged 69