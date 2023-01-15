Robbie Bachman Of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dies Aged 69

Robin ‘Robbie’ Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died at the age of 69. Bachman-Turner Overdrive lead vocalist and guitarist, Randy Bachman, announced the news of his younger brother’s passing on Twitter on Friday.

“Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side,” Randy wrote. “Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Bachman-Turner Overdrive – ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’

Robbie Bachman was born in Winnipeg, Canada in 1953, spending his youth performing alongside brother Randy, who also co-founded influential rock outfit The Guess Who. Forming Brave Belt in 1971, Randy recruited Robbie as the group’s drummer, with the band expanding to bassist Fred Turner before changing their name to Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973.

The group quickly gained a following in their native Canada, with 1973’s Bachman–Turner Overdrive II spawning their first global hit, ‘Takin’ Care Of Business’. Their follow-up album, 1974’s Not Fragile, boasted their biggest hit, with ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’ topping charts around the world, including a #4 position in Australia.

Following a brief hiatus in 1980, Bachman-Turner Overdrive would reunite in 1983, though Robbie would not take part in the reunion until 1988 due to internal trademark disagreements. Robbie would continue performing with the band until their second split in 2005, and did not take part in another reunion in 2009 which largely revolved around the partnership of Randy Bachman and Fred Turner.

