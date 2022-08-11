Rising Soul Star Marcus King Announces 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter Marcus King has announced a pair of Australian shows for 2023.

Touring for Bluesfest, the now 26-year-old musical prodigy will return to our shores in April of next year to perform live in Sydney and Melbourne. He’ll be hitting the Enmore Theatre on Monday, 10th April and the Northcote Social Club on Tuesday, 12th April.

WATCH: Marcus King – ‘Lie Lie Lie’

Excitingly, by the time King reaches our shores, he’ll have two albums worth of swaggering rock and supersonic soul tunes under his belt. His debut LP El Dorado, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, was nominated for a Grammy. And now his sophomore offering, Young Blood, is due to reach our ears on Friday, 26th August.

The show will mark King’s second visit to Australia, after his first tour in 2019 sold out and Covid laid waste to his plans to return in 2020.

A special pre-sale will begin from 12pm AEST next Tuesday, 16th August, with tickets on sale to the general public from 12PM AEST Thursday, 18th August.

Meanwhile, Bluesfest itself will be back in action for Easter 2023. We don’t have any lineup details yet, but with King in the country around that same time, it won’t be a shock if we end up seeing his name on the bill!

For now, catch all the details of his headline shows below!

Marcus King 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Monday, 10th Apr-2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 12-Apr-2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

PRE-SALE from 12pm AEST Tuesday 16th August 2022

ON SALE from Thursday, 18th of August 2022 – 12PM AEST

