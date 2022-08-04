Shaquille O’Neal To Perform One-Off Melbourne Gig As DJ Diesel

One of the most iconic names in basketball history will be heading to Melbourne this month, with Shaquille O’Neal confirmed to play a one-off gig under his DJ Diesel moniker. It will serve as O’Neal’s first visit to the country in over 20 years, with his return trip presented by the Australian Basketball Players’ Association and The Hour Group.

O’Neal will be in the country for his An Evening With Shaquille O’Neal speaking events in both Sydney and Melbourne. However, while in Melbourne, he’ll dust off his DJ Diesel name for an exclusive DJ set at 170 Russell on 24th August.

Shaquille O’Neal – ‘(I Know I Got) Skillz’

“I’m really excited for this long-awaited tour to come to Australia!” O’Neal said in a statement. “It’s my first time back in such a long time and I can’t wait to see you Aussies down under.

Having launched his career as a professional basketball player in 1992, O’Neal’s popularity on and off the court resulted in the launching of a musical career the following year. His 1993 debut, Shaq Diesel, would ultimately go Platinum in the US, though his run of albums stopped in 2001.

O’Neal revived his musical career in 2017, going on to perform at a number of high-profile events, including the likes of Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, Imagine, and his own Shaq’s Fun House event in Los Angeles.

O’Neal’s Melbourne appearance will see him supported by ryscu, Big Boss, Miicha, CHENDA, and Balaram, with tickets to the upcoming one-off gig on sale now.

DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O’Neal)

Wednesday, 24th August – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

