Soccer Mommy Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Sophie Allison – aka Soccer Mommy – has announced she’ll return to Australia in February of next year to play five headline shows. The upcoming run will mark her first Australian dates since early 2019, when she toured as part of the Falls Festival lineup in addition to a handful of headline shows.

Soccer Mommy’s tour will kick off at the Triffid in Brisbane on Friday, 17th February before heading to the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne the following evening. The tour will then head to Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Tuesday, 21st February, before a show at Adelaide’s Fat Controller the night after. The tour will wrap up on Thursday, 23rd February in Perth as part of Perth Festival. Tickets for the latter date are on sale at midday today local time, with the rest on sale next Wednesday, 9th November.

Soccer Mommy – ‘Shotgun’

“So excited to be returning to Australia! It’s been a while, but we’ve got lots of new songs to play for you guys,” Allison said in a statement alongside the announcement of the tour. It’s true – since Soccer Mommy last visited our shores, Allison has released not one, but two new albums.

The first, Color Theory, arrived in 2020 after being previewed with singles like ‘Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes’ and ‘Circle the Drain’. “I wanted the experience of listening to Color Theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is,” Allison explained when announcing the record. “An expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally.”

Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy’s third studio album, arrived in June of this year. For that album, Allison worked with electronic producer Daniel Lopatin – better known as Oneohtrix Point Never, whose previous collaborations have seen him work with the likes of The Weeknd, FKA Twigs and Anohni.

Soccer Mommy 2023 Australian Tour