Spotify have unveiled their annual Spotify Wrapped function, with listeners around the world being given an insight into their listening habits over the last year. Having been occurring at the end of each year since 2016, the function has continuously increased in popularity, with its arrival being eagerly-awaited by many music fans and/or users of the service.

However, while most Spotify Wrapped users have been using it to joke with friends about how many hours they’ve listened to their favourite artists, which songs were on repeat, or which podcasts filled their spare time, it also provides a statistical insights into global listening habits.

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

As the ABC reports, this year’s Spotify Wrapped shines a light on both the local and international consumption habits of the streaming giant’s users. In Australia, the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and Kanye West fill up the most-streamed artists. On a global scale though, Bad Bunny wins out, with BTS helping to push both Ed Sheeran and Kanye West out of the top five.

On a local scale though, The Kid LAROI wins out as the most-streamed Aussie artist, followed closely by The Wiggles, Hilltop Hoods, Vance Joy, and Flume. In terms of specific songs, Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ and Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ win out, though the Aussie contingent is strong, with The Kid LAROI’s Justin Bieber collab ‘STAY’ and PNAU’s remix of Elton John’s ‘Cold Heart’ making the top.

Elsewhere, the podcast charts show that the controversial Joe Rogan Experience wins out both here and abroad, with Aussies also enjoying ABC News Briefing, Casefile True Crime, The Inspired Unemployed, and Call Her Daddy. Internationally, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Caso 63, and Crime Junkie win out.

See the full list of results below, and head along to the Spotify Wrapped website to take part in the annual musical festivities.

Spotify Wrapped 2022

Most-Streamed Artists in Australia Taylor Swift

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Kanye West Most-Streamed Local Artists in Australia The Kid LAROI

The Wiggles

Hilltop Hoods

Vance Joy

Flume Most-Streamed Songs in Australia ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles

‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals

‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI

‘Cold Heart’ — PNAU Remix by Elton John

‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow Most-Streamed Local Artist Songs in Australia ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI

‘Cold Heart’ — PNAU Remix by Elton John

‘Glimpse of Us’ by Joji

‘Down Under’ (feat. Colin Hay) by Luude

‘Thousand Miles’ by The Kid LAROI Most-Streamed Albums in Australia Harry’s House by Harry Styles

= by Ed Sheeran

F*** LOVE 3+: OVER YOUby The Kid LAROI

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat Most-Popular Podcasts in Australia The Joe Rogan Experience

ABC News Briefing

Casefile True Crime

The Inspired Unemployed

Call Her Daddy Most-Streamed Artists Globally Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

BTS Most-Streamed Songs Globally As It Was’ by Harry Styles

‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals

‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI

‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

‘Tití Me Preguntó’ by Bad Bunny Most-Streamed Albums Globally Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

= by Ed Sheeran

Planet Her by Doja Cat Most-Popular Podcasts Globally The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Caso 63 (All Languages)

Crime Junkie Most-Viral Artists Globally Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

BTS

Lana Del Rey Most-Shared Lyrics Globally ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals

‘Heather’ by Conan Gray

‘I Love You So’ by The Walters

‘Summertime Sadness’ by Lana Del Rey

‘Somewhere Only We Know’ by Keane Further Reading

