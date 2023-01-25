Eora/Sydney-based indie-rock rising stars Good Lekker have kicked of the New Year with the release of a zesty new single dubbed ‘Show I Care’.

Produced and mixed by Daniel Willington (Thunder Fox, ILUKA), the song is a meditation on the shapeshifting nature of life in your mid 20’s.

“I tried to keep the lyrics as simple as possible,” vocalist Joshua Fahy explains in a press statement. “To an extent, I want listeners to be able to imbed their own meaning into the song, however they relate to it. Context is impossible to escape when writing, however.

He continues: “This song reflects me, in my mid-20s, unsure of what comes next in life. It’s about dragging others along for the ride while goals dissipate and past dreams begin to look foreign to yourself. It’s about the transience of friendship as everyone moves on to different stages of life and the difficulties of keeping in touch.

“It’s about trying to glue all these parts into a half-decent collage and loving what you make. Take your pick for what appeals to you.”

To celebrate the release, Good Lekker have announced an East-Coast headline tour for May, taking in stops at The Lady Hampshire in Eora/Sydney, The Workers Club in Naarm/Melbourne and O’Skulligans in Meanjin/Brisbane.

Catch those details below, or take ‘Show I Care’ for a spin above.

Good Lekker 2023 Tour Dates

Saturday, 20th May – The Lady Hampshire, Sydney NSW

Friday, 26th May – The Worker’s Club, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 27th May – O’Skulligans, Brisbane QLD

