A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023

Splendour in the Grass, 2022 | Credit: Marc Grimwade/WireImage

The live music landscape has undergone major upheaval in the last three years, and the long-term effects of Covid are yet to be determined. But the outlook for 2023 is more optimistic than it has been since pre-pandemic times. There are bucketloads of music festivals happening around Australia, with many more to be announced.

Here, we break down all the important details of music festivals big and small, covering dates, venues, lineups and ticket links. The list is in chronological order and will be updated as more details surface.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘505’ (Live at Reading 2022)

January 2023

Falls Festival

Saturday 31st December–Monday, 2nd January – North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW

Saturday, 7th–Sunday, 8th January – Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Lil Nas X
  • Peggy Gou
  • Chvrches
  • Jamie xx
  • Aminé
  • Ocean Alley
  • Camelphat
  • Spacey Jane
  • DMA’S
  • G Flip
  • Pinkpantheress
  • The OG Wiggles
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Sun Cycle NYD

Sunday, 1st January – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

  • Bumpy
  • C.FRIM
  • Coco Maria
  • DJ BORING
  • Freddie Gibbs
  • OR:LA
  • POOKIE
  • Sam Alfred
  • Sampology
  • SHERELLE
  • Sofia Kourtesis
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Sydney Festival

Thursday, 5th–Sunday, 29th January – Sydney, NSW

  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
  • Bonobo
  • Katie Noonan performs Joni Mitchell’s Blue
  • . Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky
  • Prinnie Stevens
  • Ursula Yovich
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

ELEVATE Sydney

Tuesday, 3rd January–Saturday, 7th January – Cahill Expressway, Sydney

  • The Veronicas
  • Mallrat
  • Amy Shark
  • Thelma Plum
  • Becca Hatch
  • Running Touch
  • Kinder
  • Client Liaison
  • Betty Who
  • Kito
  • Drax Project
  • Free entry – register here

Heaps Good

Friday, 6th January – Adelaide Showgrounds, SA

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Peggy Gou
  • Chvrches
  • Jamie xx
  • Ocean Alley
  • Spacey Jane
  • G Flip
  • PinkPantheress
  • CC:DISCO!
  • Young Franco
  • King Stingray
  • Peach PRC
  • Ebony Boadu
  • Pretty Girl (DJ set)
  • Subjoi Mum
  • Thinks Blue
  • claude
  • Tickets

So Frenchy So Chic

Sunday, 15th January – Werribee Park Mansion, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 21st January – Bicentennial Park, Glebe, NSW

Blak Day Out

Saturday, 21st January – The Tivoli, Brisbane

  • The Last Kinection
  • Cloe Terare
  • DRMNGNOW
  • Kee’ahn
  • Djanaba
  • Tjaka
  • SOLCHLD
  • Ethan Enoch
  • Keely
  • Alf the Great
  • Tickets

Glam Fest

Wednesday, 25th January – The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 26th January – The Prince, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 27th January – Bridgeway, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 28th January – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

  • Faster Pussycat
  • Wednesday 13
  • Eclipse
  • Enuff Z’Nuff
  • Pretty Boy Floyd
  • Tuff
  • Sisters Doll
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Souled Out

Saturday, 28th January – Eatons Hill Outdoor, Brisbane QLD

Kehlani – ‘Good Thing’ (Live from NYC)

February 2023

Laneway Festival

Saturday, 4th February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal

Sunday, 5th February – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal

Friday, 10th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna

Saturday, 11th February – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri

Sunday, 12th February – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk

  • Haim (Exclusive)
  • Joji (Exclusive)
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • The Jungle Giants
  • FINNEAS
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Fred again..
  • Girl in Red
  • Slowthai
  • Turnstile
  • 100 Gecs
  • Chaos in the CBB
  • Yard Act
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Party in the Paddock

Friday, 10th–Sunday, 12th February – Quercus Park, Launceston, Tasmania/Lutruwita

  • DMA’S
  • The Vengaboys
  • Art vs. Science
  • Yung Gravy
  • Gang of Youths
  • BENEE
  • The Presets
  • Vera Blue
  • Meg Mac
  • Genesis Owusu
  • Methyl Ethel
  • Slowly Slowly
  • Young Franco
  • Bag Raiders (DJ Set)
  • JK-47
  • Peach PRC
  • Beddy Rays
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

NinchFest

Friday, 10th–Saturday, 11th February — St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club, St. Andrews Beach, VIC

  • Birdz
  • William Crighton
  • DJ Dexter
  • The Grogans
  • Peter Bibby
  • Nice Biscuit
  • Bumpy
  • Rot TV
  • Freya Josephine Hollick
  • Jazzparty
  • The Prize
  • Ali (Indonesia)
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Tickets on sale here

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl

Saturday, 11th February – Fortiitude Valley, QLD

  • The Terrys
  • The Buoys
  • Voiid
  • Bakers Eddy
  • Bella Amor
  • Dopamine
  • Big Wett
  • Carla Wehbe
  • Horror My Friend
  • Jem Cassar-Daley
  • Joe Mungovan
  • Placement
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Free – register here

ΩHM

Wednesday, 15th February–Friday, 31st March – Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane

  • Future Islands
  • Peaches
  • The Chills
  • Kae Tempest
  • black midi
  • Nakhane
  • Monolake + Electric Indigo
  • Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D
  • Robin Fox + Yann Novak + MHZ
  • Zimoun
  • Tickets

Riverboats Music Festival

Friday, 17th February–Sunday, 19th February – Victoria Park Reserve, Echuca, VIC

  • Marlon Williams (NZ)
  • Spiderbait
  • C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra
  • The Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Phil Jamieson & Tex Perkins
  • The Whitlams
  • Felix Riebl
  • Alice Skye
  • Katy Steele
  • Andy Golledge Band
  • WILSN
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

MONA FOMA Launceston

Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February

  • Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt
  • The Chills
  • Kae Tempest
  • Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane
  • Soccer Mommy
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

MONA FOMA nipaluna / Hobart

Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February

  • Bon Iver
  • A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly
  • Bikini Kill
  • Peaches
  • Pavement
  • Angel Olsen
  • Jockstrap
  • Vieux Farka Touré
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

For the Love

Saturday, 25th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, 26th February – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong

Saturday, 4th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne

Sunday, 5th March – Taylor Reserve, Perth

  • Charli XCX
  • Duke Dumont
  • Sonny Fodera
  • Cosmo’s Midnight
  • Snakehips
  • Budjerah
  • KYE
  • Sumner
  • Jade Zoe
  • Tickets
Charli XCX | Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

March 2023

ROAM Festival

Friday, 3rd March–Sunday, 5th March – Venue TBC (within 90 mins of Perth, WA)

  • Anna Lunoe (Aus)
  • Bradley Zero (UK)
  • Cassettes for Kids (Aus)
  • Choomba (Aus)
  • Helena Hauff (DE)
  • Late Nite Tuff Guy (Aus)
  • Luude (Aus)
  • Overmono (UK)
  • Set Mo (Aus)
  • Shockone (Aus)
  • Subsonic (UK)
  • Willaris. K (Aus)
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Adelaide Festival

Friday, 3rd March–Sunday, 19th March – Adelaide, SA

  • Lorde with MUNA and Stellie
  • Ngapa William Cooper – Lior, Nigel Westlake, Lou Bennett and Sarah Gory
  • Camp Cope
  • Allday with BARKAA and Kobie Dee
  • Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D
  • Julia Jacklin
  • Yann Tiersen
  • wurukur djuanduk balag (Ancestors are Calling) – Lou Bennett
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Great Escape

Saturday, 3rd March–Sunday, 4th March – Mount Field National Park, Derwent Valley, TAS

  • G Flip
  • Northeast Party House
  • King Stingray
  • Sly Withers
  • Gretta Ray
  • Dear Seattle
  • Teenage Joans
  • Telenova
  • Eliza & The Delusionals
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Nine Lives Festival

Saturday, 4th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane

  • Angel Olsen
  • Crumb
  • Drugdealer
  • Mdou Moctar
  • Baby Cool
  • Bones & Jones
  • Felivand
  • Folk Bitch Trio
  • Girl and Girl
  • No Zu
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Tent Pole – a Musical Jamboree

Saturday, 4th March – Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong (Wadawurrung Country)

  • Pavement
  • Spiderbait
  • Magic Dirt
  • Floodlights
  • The Schizophonics
  • Black Rock Band
  • Clamm
  • Black Lips
  • Charley Crockett
  • MOD CON
  • The Prize
  • Sirens
  • Tickets

Palm Tree Music Festival

Friday, 10th March – Sydney Showgrounds, NSW

Saturday, 11th March – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, 12th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC

  • Tiësto
  • Kygo
  • Lost Frequencies
  • Sam Feldt
  • Frank Walker
  • Tickets

Pitch Music & Arts

Friday, 10th–Tuesday, 14th March – Moyston, VIC

  • Ben UFO
  • BIG WETT
  • Bradley Zero
  • C.FRIM X MIRASIA
  • Fatima Yamaha (Live)
  • Four Tet
  • Helena Hauff
  • Jyoty
  • Kalyani
  • Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)
  • Kim Ann Foxman
  • Leon Vynehall (LIVE)
  • LSDXOXO
  • Mano Le Tough
  • Mildlife
  • Moderat (LIVE)
  • Nightmares On Wax
  • NLV
  • Overmono (Live)
  • Soju Gang
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

WOMADelaide

Friday, 10th–Monday, 13th March – Botanic Park, Adelaide

  • Angel Olsen
  • AURORA
  • Bangarra Dance Theatre
  • Billy Bragg
  • Bon Iver
  • Florence + the Machine
  • Genesis Owusu
  • Kee’ahn
  • Madeleine Peyroux
  • Mdou Moctar
  • Nakhane
  • Nightmares on Wax – DJ set
  • The Proclaimers
  • Ripple Effect Band
  • Sampa The Great
  • Soul II Soul
  • Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Golden Plains

Saturday, 11th March–Monday, 13th March – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC

  • Bikini Kill
  • Four Tet
  • Carly Rae Jepsen
  • Mdou Moctar
  • Soul II Soul
  • Angel Olsen
  • Kokoroko
  • Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
  • Armand Hammer
  • Mulalo
  • Delivery
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Sold out

Sin Or Swim Cruise

Sunday, 12th March – Casio Wharf, Pyrmont, NSW (12pm – 4pm)

CMC Rocks QLD

Wednesday, 15th–Sunday, 19th March – Willowbank, Ipswich, QLD

  • Morgan Wallen (USA)
  • Zac Brown Band (USA)
  • Kip Moore (USA)
  • Jordan Davis (USA)
  • Hardy (USA)
  • Randy Houser (USA)
  • Bailey Zimmerman (USA)
  • Ashley McBryde (USA)
  • Mitchell Tenpenny (USA)
  • Cam (USA)
  • Ernest (USA)
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Wine Machine

Saturday, 18th March – Dalwood Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Saturday, 25th March – Commonwealth Park, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 1st April – Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley, VIC

  • Hot Dub Time Machine
  • Lime Cordiale (except Yarra Valley)
  • Bliss N Eso
  • Vera Blue (except Hunter Valley)
  • Northeast Party House
  • KLP
  • grentperez
  • Tickets

By The Pier

Friday, 24th–Saturday, 25th March – Queenscliff Foreshore

  • Thelma Plum
  • King Stingray
  • Slowly Slowly
  • Safia
  • Holy Holy
  • Alice Ivy
  • Full Flower Moon Band
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Knotfest Australia

Friday, 24th March – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, 25th March – Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday, 26th March – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

  • Slipknot
  • Parkway Drive
  • Megadeth
  • Trivium
  • Northlane
  • In Flames
  • Spiritbox
  • Story of the Year
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Offbeat Music Festival

Friday, 24th March–Sunday 26th March – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi, QLD

  • Thelma Plum
  • Electric Fields
  • Gretta Ray
  • Clews
  • Clea
  • Blues Arcadia
  • Playlunch
  • Eastbound Buzz
  • Tommy Gun
  • Tickets

Meadow 9

Friday, 31st March—Sunday, 2nd April — Bambra, Victoria

  • Kurt Vile & The Violators (US)
  • Black Midi (UK)
  • Jen Cloher
  • Kučka
  • Cash Savage & The Last Drinks
  • Big Scary
  • daine
  • RONA.
  • Agung Mango
  • Komang
  • Gena Rose Bruce
  • Workhorse
  • Wildfire Manwurrk
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Jen Cloher – ‘Being Human’

April 2023

Bluesfest Perth

Saturday, 1st April – Nikola Estate Winery, Middle Swan, WA

  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Counting Crows
  • John Butler
  • Jessica Mauboy
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Tickets

Vintage Vibes

Saturday, 1st–Sunday, 2nd April – Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills

  • Gang of Youths
  • Tash Sultana
  • King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
  • Angus & Julia Stone
  • The Temper Trap
  • Hermitude
  • Middle Kids
  • Leo Sayer
  • Donny Benet
  • West Thebarton
  • Adrian Eagle
  • George Alice
  • Jess Day
  • Kanada the Loop
  • We Move Like Giants
  • Wanderers
  • Tickets

Wanderlust Presents True North

Sunday, 2nd April – Plaza Ballroom, Melbourne

Saturday, 8th April – Paddington Town Hall, Sydney

  • Michael Franti’s Yoga Jam
  • Emily Wurramara
  • Keenan Mundine
  • + more
  • Tickets

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Thursday, 6th–Monday, 10th April – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

  • Allison Russell
  • Counting Crows
  • Doobie Brothers, The
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats
  • 19-Twenty
  • Beth Hart (Exclusive)
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Buddy Guy
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • Jackson Browne
  • Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Marcus King
  • Mavis Staples
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Bluesfest Melbourne

Saturday, 8th–Sunday, 9th April – Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC

  • Ash Grunwald
  • Buddy Guy
  • Chain
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Henry Wagons
  • Kaleo
  • Kasey Chambers
  • Keb’ mo
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Paolo Nutini
  • Robert Glasper
  • The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli and GZA
  • Steve Earle
  • Xavier Rudd
  • +more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Ultra Australia

Saturday, 15th April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain, Melbourne, VIC

  • Darren Styles
  • Deborah De Luca
  • Hardwell
  • Sub Zero Project
  • Timmy Trumpet
  • + more
  • Tickets

The Gum Ball

Friday, 21st–Monday, 24th April – Dashville, Lower Belford/Wonnarua Country, NSW

  • Mudhoney
  • Party Dozen
  • The New Christs
  • Full Flower Moon Band
  • Darren Hanlon
  • Flowertruck
  • Paul Dempsey
  • The Sheepdogs (Can)
  • Ainslie Wills
  • First Beige
  • Datura4
  • Cable Ties
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Gippsland Country Music Festival

Saturday, 23rd April – Lardner Park, Gippsland, VIC

Ride The Soundwave

Saturday, 29th April — Town Beach Park, Port Macquarie, NSW

  • Boy & Bear
  • The Waifs
  • Busby Marou
  • Tullara
  • Tickets
(Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

May 2023

Bassinthegrass

Saturday, 20th May – Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT

  • Amy Shark
  • Angus & Julia Stone
  • Babe Rainbow
  • Baker Boy
  • Guy Sebastian
  • Hooligan Hefs
  • L D R U
  • Ocean Alley
  • Peach PRC
  • The Presets
  • San Cisco
  • Spacey Jane
  • Tones and I
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

June 2023

Vivid Sydney

Friday, 26th May–Saturday, 17th June – Sydney Opera House and surrounds, Sydney, NSW

  • Lineup TBA

Sampa the Great – ‘Lane’ (Live at Vivid LIVE 2022)

July 2023

Birdsville Big Red Bash

Tuesday, 4th–Thursday, 6th July – Big Red Sand Dune, Birdsville, QLD

  • Icehouse
  • John Williamson
  • Hoodoo Gurus
  • Human Nature
  • Pete Murray
  • The Angels
  • The Waifs
  • Kate Ceberano
  • Troy Cassar-Daley
  • Ross Wilson
  • Dragon
  • Chocolate Starfish
  • Shane Howard
  • Furnace And The Fundamentals
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

August 2023

Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash

Thursday, 17th–Friday, 19th August – Belmont Station, Broken Hill, NSW

  • Icehouse
  • Hoodoo Gurus
  • Human Nature
  • Pete Murray
  • The Angels
  • The Waifs
  • Kate Ceberano
  • Troy Cassar-Daley
  • Dragon
  • Thirsty Merc
  • Chocolate Starfish
  • Shane Howard
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

