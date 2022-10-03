Founding members of The Smiths, Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke, reunited over the weekend to play a handful of songs from their former band while in New York City. The performance took place during Marr’s opening slots for The Killers at Madison Square Garden on 30th September and 1st October.

Launching his sets with a selection of originals, along with a cover of Electronic’s ‘Getting Away With It’ and a version of The Smiths’ ‘Panic’, Marr invited his old bandmate to the stage to play the last two songs of his set. Together, the pair performed ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ from 1986’s The Queen Is Dead, and enduring 1984 single ‘How Soon Is Now?’.

Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke – ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

Following Johnny Marr’s opening set, The Killers took to the stage for a headline performance. In previous dates during the tour, Marr has frequently appeared during the encore portion for a musical cameo during the final songs of the evening.

During their set on Friday, 30th September, Marr joined The Killers during a cover of The Smiths’ ‘This Charming Man’. On Saturday, 1st October, Bruce Springsteen instead joined The Killers, appearing for a rendition of ‘A Dustland Fairytale’, and his own tracks, ‘Badlands’ and ‘Born To Run’.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, it’s the first time that both Marr and Rourke have played together publicly since a pair of onstage reunions in 2013. The pair last played alongside each other in The Smiths in 1987, with the 35 years since the band’s split being filled with unsubstantiated rumours of reunions ever since.

Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke – ‘How Soon Is Now’

