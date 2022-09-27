Amy Shark, Something For Kate To Support The Killers At Adelaide 500

Amy Shark and Something For Kate will line up alongside The Killers at the VALO Adelaide 500 post-race concert series in December. The news comes just a couple of months after the Las Vegas rock outfit were announced as headliners for the three-day event in Adelaide.

In a statement, organisers of the VALO Adelaide 500 said that nabbing The Killers for the lineup was a major boon for the event, with the performance on track to be the Brandon Flowers-led group’s first public Australian performance since their 2018 tour of the country.

The Killers – ‘boy’

Something For Kate front person Paul Dempsey expressed enthusiasm for the band’s return to Adelaide. “We always love coming to play in Adelaide and we are especially excited to be a part of this huge event with this incredible line-up of bands,” he said. A pair of local artists will appear alongside The Killers, Something For Kate and Amy Shark at the event, with the acts being selected via the Music SA Bands on Track program.

The Killers performed a one-off private show for employees of the Australian lending group, Liberty Financial, back in July 2022. The corporate-funded gig took place at Melbourne’s Reunion Park and also featured performances from Ben Lee and The Veronicas.

Taking place from Friday, 2nd December until Sunday, 4th December, the VALO Adelaide 500 post-race concert series also features Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Baker Boy, and Teenage Joans performing on the first night, and Jimmy Barnes, ICEHOUSE, and Noiseworks scheduled for the second.

VALO Adelaide 500 Post-Race Concert Series

Friday, 2nd December – Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Baker Boy, Teenage Joans, Music SA Bands on Track

Saturday, 3rd December – Jimmy Barnes, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Music SA Bands on Track

Sunday, 4th December – The Killers, Amy Shark, Something For Kate, Music SA Bands on Track

Tickets on sale now.

