The Used Announce New Album, ‘Toxic Positivity’

Hot on the heels of announcing a huge Australian co-headlining tour with Papa Roach, punk icons The Used have just announced the imminent arrival of a new album.

Dubbed Toxic Positivity, the band’s ninth studio LP is due for release on Friday, 19th May and the news comes peppered with a angsty, anthemic new single dubbed ‘People Are Vomit’.

The Used – ‘People Are Vomit’

The tune sees frontman and bonafide Aussie Bert McCracken wailing some memorably pessimistic chorus lyrics: “This future’s fucked before it got started…This world’s disgusting, people are vomit.”

However, in a press statement explaining the track, the singer framed the track in a very different way.

“We think this song is fun and cute. We hope you love it too,” he said.

You can take the new single for a spin above, or catch The Used live, touring with Papa Roach this April.

Dates below.

The Used + Papa Roach 2023 Australian Tour



w/ Coldrain

Friday, 21st April – Metro City, Perth

Sunday, 23rd April – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Monday, 24th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 28th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, 30th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Coldrain not appearing)

