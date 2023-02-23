The Used Announce New Album, ‘Toxic Positivity’

Hot on the heels of announcing a huge Australian co-headlining tour with Papa Roach, punk icons The Used have just announced the imminent arrival of a new album.
Dubbed Toxic Positivity, the band’s ninth studio LP is due for release on Friday, 19th May and the news comes peppered with a angsty, anthemic new single dubbed ‘People Are Vomit’.
The Used – ‘People Are Vomit’
The tune sees frontman and bonafide Aussie Bert McCracken wailing some memorably pessimistic chorus lyrics: “This future’s fucked before it got started…This world’s disgusting, people are vomit.”
However, in a press statement explaining the track, the singer framed the track in a very different way.
“We think this song is fun and cute. We hope you love it too,” he said.
You can take the new single for a spin above, or catch The Used live, touring with Papa Roach this April.
Dates below.
The Used + Papa Roach 2023 Australian Tour
w/ Coldrain
- Friday, 21st April – Metro City, Perth
- Sunday, 23rd April – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
- Monday, 24th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
- Friday, 28th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
- Sunday, 30th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Coldrain not appearing)
