The Used and Papa Roach Announce Co-Headline Australian Tour

The Used and Papa Roach have announced they’ll embark on a co-headline Australian tour together this year, playing five shows in April.

The tour will kick off Friday, 21st April at Metro City in Perth, before a show at Adelaide’s AEC Theatre on Sunday, 23rd April. The following evening, they’ll play Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena. The bands will play Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on Friday, 28th April before ending the run at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Sunday, 30th April.

The Used and Papa Roach Will Tour in April

For all shows except Brisbane, The Used and Papa Roach will be joined by Japanese rockers Coldrain. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, 20th January at 9am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off two days earlier you can register for here.

“We are more than excited to finally be back in Australia! Can’t wait to see you all there,” The Used frontman Bert McCracken said when announcing the shows. “Are you ready for the best night of your life?!?!?” The emo titans last toured Australia in 2018 as part of that year’s Good Things lineup. Since then, they’ve released their eighth studio album, Heartwork, which arrived in 2020.

Papa Roach also haven’t visited our shores since 2018, when they performed a small run of east coast headline shows. “We’ve been such huge fans of The Used forever and we are thrilled to bring this tour down under,” frontman Jacoby Shaddix said in his own statement.

Papa Roach’s 11th studio album, Ego Trip, arrived in April of last year. It was previewed with lead single ‘Swerve’ which featured guest appearances from Fever 333‘s Jason Aalan Butler along with rapper Sueco.

The Used + Papa Roach 2023 Australian Tour

w/ Coldrain

Friday, 21st April – Metro City, Perth

Sunday, 23rd April – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Monday, 24th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 28th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, 30th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Coldrain not appearing)

