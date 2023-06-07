Tyne-James Organ Returns with First New Single in Two Years, Announces Tour

Australian singer-songwriter Tyne-James Organ has shared his first new music since releasing debut album Necessary Evil back in 2021. New single ‘Blue’ is a rousing, propulsive cut anchored by muted guitar chords and bright synths, which explores his bond with his mother in the wake of his father –entertainer Rikki Organ – passing away in 2016.

“Throughout that challenging time, my mum was my unwavering support, and the song captures our conversations,” Organ says. The track was recorded with producer Chris Collins, who also worked with Organ on Necessary Evil. It arrives alongside a video directed by Organ himself, shot and edited by Mikey Conlon, that captures the singer-songwriter and his band performing. Watch that below.

Tyne-James Organ – ‘Blue’

Coinciding with the single’s release, Organ has announced a tour for August. Kicking off at Adelaide UniBar on Friday, 4th August, Organ will play a show at the Corner Hotel in Merlbourne the following evening. After a show at the Zoo in Brisbane on Saturday, 12th August, Organ will headline Icebreaker Festival in Sydney on Sunday, 20th August. He’ll be joined on all dates by special guests Death by Denim.

Following his 2019 EP Persevere, Organ released debut LP Necessary Evil in May 2021. The following month, he appeared on triple j’s Like a Version segment, covering The Kooks 2006 hit ‘Naive’.

Tyne-James Organ Blue 2023 Tour

with Death by Denim

Friday, 4th August – Adelaide UniBar, Adelaide

Saturday, 5th August – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, 12th August – The Zoo, Brisbane

Sunday, 20th August – Icebreaker Festival, Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Xavier Rudd, Skegss, Gretta Ray & More to Play Kiama’s Clearly Music, Art & Wellness Festival

Watch Tyne-James Organ Cover The Kooks’ Iconic ‘Naive’ For Triple J Like A Version

Love Letter To A Record: Tyne-James Organ On Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’