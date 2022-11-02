WAAX Have Cancelled Their Remaining Tour Dates For 2022

Brisbane band WAAX have cancelled their remaining tour dates in support of latest album At Least I’m Free. Having completed the first leg in October, the band were set to pick the tour back up tomorrow night (Friday, 4th November) with a hometown show at the Tivoli before heading to the Sunshine Coast, Adelaide, Fremantle, Newcastle, Melbourne and more before wrapping up Saturday, 3rd December in Torquay. They were set to be joined on many of the dates by Melbourne pub-punks Private Function.

In a statement shared to social media last night (Wednesday, 2nd November), the band said the reason behind the decision was “deeply personal, and was one of the most difficult we’ve had to make as a band.” They concluded: “We love you, and we’ll be back on the road again in 2023 after a much needed break.” See the band’s full statement below. Refunds will be processed automatically.

WAAX: “One of the Most Difficult [Decisions] We’ve Had to Make as a Band”

After releasing acclaimed debut album Big Grief in 2019, WAAX returned last year with ‘Most Hated Girl’, the lead single from At Least I’m Free. They announced the album in April of this year alongside singles ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Help Me Hell’, with the album landing in August of this year.

For At Least I’m Free, the band reunited with the production team from Big Grief – ex-Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning and Nick DiDia (whose engineering credits include albums by Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam.) One song featured a co-write from Linda Perry, while another featured guest vocals from American singer K.Flay.

“I feel like with our last record, it was all ‘Fuck you,'” WAAX singer Maz DeVita said in a statement when announcing At Least When I’m Free. “I don’t want to hate people – I feel like as I’m getting older, I just don’t have the time to hold on to grudges.”

