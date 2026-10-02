Watch The Temper Trap Cover Harry Styles’ ‘Sign Of The Times’ For Like A Version

The Temper Trap have returned to the triple j studios for their fourth crack at Like A Version, taking on Harry Styles’ soaring debut solo single, Sign Of The Times.

The Melbourne indie rock favourites stripped back Styles’ 2017 power ballad for the occasion, opening with frontman Dougy Mandagi armed with an acoustic guitar and his trademark falsetto before the rest of the band joined in to build things towards a full-band crescendo.



The Temper Trap cover Harry Styles’ ’Sign of the Times’ for Like A Version

As for why The Temper Trap decided to tackle the former One Direction star?

“Obviously, we’re the wrong demographic to be listening to One Direction,” Mandagi joked.

“But the way [Harry’s] pivoted, his career, is amazing. I think we just all agreed, it’s a cool song to cover.”

Drummer Toby Dundas recalled being similarly taken aback when Styles first emerged from the boyband universe with Sign Of The Times, hearing shades of classic rock songwriting in the track.

“When I first heard [Styles] release that song, I could definitely hear that he’d been listening to a lot of classic songwriting,” Dundas explained.

“There’s elements of David Bowie there, bands like Queen… and he really just brought his own personality, I guess, and just showed off what an amazing singer he is.”

The Temper Trap made some subtle tweaks to the song’s chords and arrangement while largely preserving the emotional heft of Styles’ original.

“Hopefully, we’ve done a great song justice,” Dundas added.

Alongside their Harry Styles cover, The Temper Trap also performed Giving Up Air, lifted from their recently released fourth studio album Sungazer.

The record marked the band’s first full-length release in a decade and has already been taken around Australia on tour, while The Temper Trap have also recently been supporting Muse across North America.

You can catch The Temper Trap putting their spin on Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times for Like A Version above.

Further Reading

The Temper Trap Share First New Single In Nine Years, ‘Lucky Dimes’

triple j’s Hottest 200 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List

triple j’s Like A Version in 2016