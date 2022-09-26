Wet Wet Wet Announce Australian Tour With Ben Lee

Scottish pop-rock outfit Wet Wet Wet have announced their long-awaited return to Australia. The group will perform a run of headline dates in November, their first visit to the country since 1995.

News of the band’s tour was first hinted at last month when it was revealed the group would be supporting Irish family band The Corrs when they visit Australia in November. The Corrs’ one-off show in the Hunter Valley will be Andrea, Caroline, Jim and Sharon Corr’s first show on local shores since 2001.

Wet Wet Wet – ‘Love Is All Around’

Wet Wet Wet’s own Australian tour will see them joined by support acts Ben Lee and Gaudion. The string of shows will kick off in Melbourne on Friday, 25th November, before heading along to Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Having formed in 1982, Wet Wet Wet enjoyed a consistent run of success throughout their initial period of activity, finding their highest level of fame with their cover of The Troggs’ ‘Love Is All Around’ in 1994 after it was used on the soundtrack to Four Weddings And A Funeral. The band split in 1997, but reformed in 2004 and have continued to tour. Wet Wet Wet have released two new albums since reuniting, including 2021’s The Journey.

Wet Wet Wet – Australian Tour 2022

With special guests Ben Lee and Gaudion

Friday, 25th November – The Palais, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 26th November – Hope Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW (with The Corrs)

Sunday, 27th November – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 29th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 30th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

