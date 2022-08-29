The Corrs Are Playing Their First Australian Show in Over 20 Years in November

Irish pop icons The Corrs will return to Australia in November for the first time in over 20 years for a one-off performance in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley. The family band will play at Hope Estate on Saturday, 26th November, joined by Scottish pop veterans Wet Wet Wet, singer-songwriter Ben Lee and Gaudion.

The evening prior, the band will appear in Sydney for a “VIP cocktail party” with the band at Carriageworks where they’ll be interviewed by Richard Wilkins, followed by an audience Q&A and meet-and-greet. Tickets for both nights will go on sale this Friday, 2nd September at 9am.

The Corrs – ‘Breathless’

The upcoming Hunter Valley concert will mark the Corrs’ first Australian show in over two decades. The band last toured here in 2001, playing arenas in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne, after achieving massive success with hits like ‘Breathless’, ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’, ‘Runaway’, ‘Heaven Knows’, ‘Forgiven Not Forgotten’ and ‘Only When I Sleep’.

The band went on a lengthy hiatus following the release of 2005 album Home. They regrouped a decade later in 2015, releasing the album White Light that year and Jupiter Calling in 2017.

