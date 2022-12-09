Teenage EDM act Black Summer will release his new album, CHANNEL HORROR, on Monday, 12th December. The full-length release features the recent single ‘CERNUNNOS’, the first track to feature the lead vocals of Black Summer’s Rhys Toms.

Toms’ rapping can be heard throughout CHANNEL HORROR, an album that departs from the EDM and brostep influences of Black Summer’s earlier work to embrace hip hop tempos and production. We’re premiering CHANNEL HORROR on Music Feeds.

Black Summer: CHANNEL HORROR

Black Summer’s transition from DJ and producer to lead vocalist is one of the biggest leap’s of the young artist’s career. The Canberra artist first grabbed attention back in 2015, when an 11-year-old Toms was discovered by triple j.

“I’m nervous to drop this new album,” Toms told Music Feeds. “This side of my music I’ve kept hidden for so long.”

Despite his misgivings, however, Toms feels no uncertainty about the quality of his new output. “I can’t wait,” he said, “because it truly feels like a new step and innovation – not just for my own sound but I feel like it’s fresh for the genre of electronic and experimental music as a whole.”

Black Summer’s stylistic left turn was inspired by artists such as JPEGMafia, Denzel Curry, Iglooghost and SpaceGhostPurrp. Toms worked on the project with engineer Chris “TEK” O’Ryan in Los Angeles, with TEK co-mixing and mastering CHANNEL HORROR.

“Creatively speaking, I really stepped out of my comfort zone and experimented with not just my production but my vocals too,” Toms said in a statement. “I’ve previously had features on releases, but on this album all the vocals are mine. This is the start of a new era for me and a new chapter of my life.”

